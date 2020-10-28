Software Engineering Team Lead (CH582)

Ref no: CH582Our client, a tech centered, people focused food delivery company, is looking for a highly talented Software Engineering Technical/Team Lead for their Restaurant products team in Cape Town. The team focuses on full stack development of services and interfaces for their Restaurant partners. Responsibilities are split 70/30 between software engineering and team management. As a Software Engineering Team Lead you will help to architect, implement, support and maintain scalable services in a heterogeneous environment. You will be able to influence both business and architectural decisions, while working on end-to-end technology solutions.We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hardworking people to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.This position reports to the VP of EngineeringKey responsibilities:
- We are looking for an experienced software engineering team lead to join a versatile and creative management and development team.
- This is a hands-on role: you should expect to spend at least 70% of your time writing code or working with others on your team directly contributing to the production of code. The other 30% of your time will be split between architectural and strategic planning with peers and developers and the day-to-day people management and development required of a high-performing and successful team.
- You will need a strong understanding of large-scale full-stack platform development, have experience building front-end, backend and RESTful web applications. You will be from a development background and have a good understanding of architectural practices.
- Build systems to scale with our growth of business, leveraging new technologies and AWS Cloud services.
- You will be an advocate of agile and iterative engineering practices and you will have prior line management experience with a track record of keeping highly skilled developers motivated.
- Work closely with developers, professional services team and product managers to design the software solutions with a focus on reliability, performance and usability.
- Successfully launch new products quickly as well as manage a large code base.
- Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience
- Architect and design solutions with fellow team members
- Applying creative problem solving to develop solutions
- Engage directly with stakeholders
- Deal with large quantities of data
Qualifications:
- Degree in Computer Science (or equivalent experience)
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- Experience developing in at least one of C#, Java, C, Python or C++ in a test-driven environment
- Experience in writing robust, efficient production code
- Experience leading a team technically, with a focus on a very high-quality output
- Experience mentoring and developing technical teams
- Experience working with:
- Linux environment
- JSON
- RESTful services
- GIT version control
- Experience working within an Agile and DevOps team, and an advocate of that culture
- Significant technical experience and a proven track record of architectural ownership and understanding
- We will look favourably on experience with the following: * AWS experience, namely EC2 and SQS * Stateless architecture design * Micro Services and the understanding of the strengths and weaknesses thereof
- A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design and data structures and algorithms
Nice to have:
- Experience with specific AWS Cloud technologies (EC2, Route53, ELB, EBS, VPC, S3, CloudWatch).
- Experience with NoSQL, Couchbase, Dynamo, Elastic.
Attributes required:
- Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy
- Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions
- Ability to disaggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems
- Solid quantitative skills
- Ability to interview and interact professionally with internal and external people
- Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally
- Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing
The Environment
:
- Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of the company being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.
- We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.
- We are short on ego and high on output.
- We are doers and not only thinkers, it is all in the execution after all.
- We love what we do and what we are creating.
- We seek to Employ someonewho:
- is respectful but forthright
- is an expert at doing, who can not only design but also execute
- is analytical, able to use data to make decisions
- is competitive, self-directed and strive to be the best (Great requires a lot of work and does not only happen during business hours)
- is passionate about the potential of e-commerce and delivering a world-class customer experience
- is entrepreneurial, thrives under change and accepts it is a constant and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster
- is business smart. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input;
- is curious and challenge the status quo
- is innovative and enjoys iteration
- is collaborative
- will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts for the company.
- thinks like an owner of the business