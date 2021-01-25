Help employees prevent online identity theft?

Identity theft is on the rise, with thieves looking at how they can digitally steal personal information.

Computer spyware, hacking, e-mail scams, phishing, and data breaches are just some of the way’s cybercriminals can gain access to a person’s identifying information to commit fraud and other crimes.

Businesses and their employees are particularly vulnerable to such attacks, especially since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, where at-home networks and remote working has opened up potential security risks.

“Employees can unknowingly engage in practices that not only puts their personal data at risk, but also that of the company, which can be costly. While it is important to ensure that a business is protected by intelligent security systems, employees can also be proactive in preventing a threat of cyber-intrusion. The bottom line is that whenever you’re online, you’re vulnerable,” says Kabelo Makwane, managing executive for Vodacom Business Africa.

Business identity theft protection

One of the most basic risks for a security breach is how passwords are used, stored and managed.

Consider using long, complex and unique passwords for employees to log in. Customise standard passwords for each online account or site. To help generate and remember different passwords for each account, businesses can opt for a password manager system.

Double the login protection. Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA), so that even if a username and password is shared, access is given to the right user only. Use it for accounts, emails, social media platforms, and any other service that requires employees to log in. Businesses can provide employees with an authenticator app or even a secure token to ensure increased protection.

Companies need to be on top of evolving fraud scams and patterns. Keeping employees’ software updated to the latest version available, maintaining security settings and patches, and running regular scans on devices can help protect businesses and employees from vulnerabilities. Web application firewalls like FortiWeb and anti-virus software are also further deterrents against cyber-intrusion.

If a business has internet properties such as a website or e-commerce outlet, web management security is also crucial. A content delivery network such as CloudFlare can assist with website protection against malicious activity, such as DDos attacks, bot crawlers and other intrusions that threaten identity safety.

Emphasise information security to employees

Employees are not often aware that their own online actions can play a role in malicious cyber -attacks. Clicking on advertising and pop-ups, downloading executable files, and sharing personal information, such as ID numbers, home addresses or banking details, with unknown sources are just some of the ways identity theft can take place. Cybercriminals can also use social media as a way to learn about an individuals at a business, preying on their interests and areas of expertise.

Educating employees about cybersecurity is therefore one of the most important defence mechanisms against identity theft. Training employees in what tactics are used by attackers, such as phishing scams, and encouraging them to report suspicious emails or online communication immediately to IT services are simple yet effective security measures. These go hand in hand with instilling company policies and protocols around how employees work remotely with business devices, and what information they share and have access to.

For example, working from an unsecure Wi-Fi connection makes electronic devices easily accessible by hackers. Employees should avoid internet access points with no encryption, and if using a public network, should not perform sensitive activities that require passwords or identifiable information. An encryption system in conjunction with public Wi-Fi use such as a Virtual Private Network (VPN) or even a personal hotspot may be safer than free Wi-Fi when out of a secure zone.

To surf the web securely, the padlock or ‘green lock’ item should be present in the browser bar, and website URLs should be typed directly into the address bar instead of clicking on links or cutting and pasting from an email. Employees also need to understand and check the privacy policies of websites they visit frequently.

Sensitive information can also be compromised by improper handling of consumer or employee data. Businesses should streamline what information needs to be accessed and by whom and compartmentalise sensitive information to avoid a breach in security. Encrypted cloud storage options can make it more difficult for hackers to gain access to personal data.

“Staying current with information security and solutions, installing strong passwords and authentication processes, and educating and training employees on how they prevent potential attacks can make all the difference to the risk of identity theft within a business,” concludes Makwane.