Accountant (BCom + Articles)

My client is in the IT space and is seeking a Bcom Articles accountant with 2 years post experience in commerce.

This role seeks a young, energetic, intelligent individual who is not afraid of hard work and a new challenge. This role requires a financial background as you will be expected to analyse and review their management accounts. This company is multi-faceted and so the role is quite diversified. You will need to be a fast worker, remain organised at all times and be willing to help and assist as and when required. A completed BCom with articles + 2 years post secures .Great opportunity for career driven individual with great career aspirations.

Desired Skills:

Articles

Management Accounts

Financial Reporting

Debtors

Creditors

VAT tax return

