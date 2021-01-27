Category Manager

Jan 27, 2021

Purpose of the Job:

The overall purpose of this position is focused on the execution and the management of the sourcing of Engineering services.

Technical Competencies & Experience:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Commerce or Finance
  • 7 to 10 years in Procurement or a Commercial role
  • Knowledge of strategic sourcing concepts and processes
  • Experience negotiating with Suppliers and managing contracts
  • Experience with cost management and auditing suppliers
  • Experience in Heavy Manufacturing or Mining
  • Experience working MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Operations) engineering services
  • Building and maintain relationships
  • Project management skills

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Analytical
  • Strategic thinking
  • Attention to detail
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Excellent Verbal and written communication skills

