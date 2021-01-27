Category Manager

Purpose of the Job:

The overall purpose of this position is focused on the execution and the management of the sourcing of Engineering services.

Technical Competencies & Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Commerce or Finance

7 to 10 years in Procurement or a Commercial role

Knowledge of strategic sourcing concepts and processes

Experience negotiating with Suppliers and managing contracts

Experience with cost management and auditing suppliers

Experience in Heavy Manufacturing or Mining

Experience working MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Operations) engineering services

Building and maintain relationships

Project management skills

Behavioural Competencies:

Analytical

Strategic thinking

Attention to detail

Interpersonal skills

Excellent Verbal and written communication skills

