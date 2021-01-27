Category Manager

Purpose of the Job:
The overall purpose of this position is focused on the execution and the management of the sourcing of Engineering services.
Technical Competencies & Experience:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Commerce or Finance
- 7 to 10 years in Procurement or a Commercial role
- Knowledge of strategic sourcing concepts and processes
- Experience negotiating with Suppliers and managing contracts
- Experience with cost management and auditing suppliers
- Experience in Heavy Manufacturing or Mining
- Experience working MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Operations) engineering services
- Building and maintain relationships
- Project management skills
Behavioural Competencies:
- Analytical
- Strategic thinking
- Attention to detail
- Interpersonal skills
- Excellent Verbal and written communication skills
IMPORTANT– If you feel you meet the above criteria, contactIsabelon the following email address [Email Address Removed]with