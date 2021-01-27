CTO

Our client, a successful, dynamic ecommerce company, is looking for a CTO to help them grow their business to the next level.

Their culture is highly entrepreneurial, young, hands on, high volume/quick turnover. Their values are excellence, teamwork, fun and passion.

They’re lookig for a CTO who is:

Forward thinking

Ideally come from an eCommerce or retail trade business environment

Operational

Hands-on

Strategic

Able to handle high pressure

Work within a dynamic team to ensure the company remains agile

Desired Skills:

CTO

eCommerce

Operations

Retail

Emerging Technologies

Team Building

Leading a team

Innovation

Strategic Vision

Drive technology

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

50+ people, established, but entrepreneurial, growing, making acquisitions.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Performance based bonuses

Learn more/Apply for this position