Our client, a successful, dynamic ecommerce company, is looking for a CTO to help them grow their business to the next level.
Their culture is highly entrepreneurial, young, hands on, high volume/quick turnover. Their values are excellence, teamwork, fun and passion.
They’re lookig for a CTO who is:
- Forward thinking
- Ideally come from an eCommerce or retail trade business environment
- Operational
- Hands-on
- Strategic
- Able to handle high pressure
- Work within a dynamic team to ensure the company remains agile
Desired Skills:
- CTO
- eCommerce
- Operations
- Retail
- Emerging Technologies
- Team Building
- Leading a team
- Innovation
- Strategic Vision
- Drive technology
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
50+ people, established, but entrepreneurial, growing, making acquisitions.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Performance based bonuses