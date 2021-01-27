CTO

Jan 27, 2021

Our client, a successful, dynamic ecommerce company, is looking for a CTO to help them grow their business to the next level.

Their culture is highly entrepreneurial, young, hands on, high volume/quick turnover. Their values are excellence, teamwork, fun and passion.

They’re lookig for a CTO who is:

  • Forward thinking
  • Ideally come from an eCommerce or retail trade business environment
  • Operational
  • Hands-on
  • Strategic
  • Able to handle high pressure
  • Work within a dynamic team to ensure the company remains agile

Desired Skills:

  • CTO
  • eCommerce
  • Operations
  • Retail
  • Emerging Technologies
  • Team Building
  • Leading a team
  • Innovation
  • Strategic Vision
  • Drive technology

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

50+ people, established, but entrepreneurial, growing, making acquisitions.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Performance based bonuses

Learn more/Apply for this position