Evaluation Department Manager at Mane

PURPOSE

The Evaluation Department Manager is fundamentally a team leader as well as a project manager in the fragrance division. His/her duty as manager is to assist the Fragrance sales team and the Evaluation team efficiently and confidently by bringing guidance, market knowledge and olfactive strategies. As an Evaluator he/she must manage fragrance projects in order to answer client briefs by a scheduled due date

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Project Management

The FDM is given Fragrance projects which need to be compliant to the client brief and MANE Development Policies.

His/her mission is:

To decide the technical & human needs of the project

To schedule a due date together with the Sale Department and to respect it

To make sure the brief is answered correctly

To justify his/her olfactive choices

Fragrance Management

In order to answer a brief precisely and promote Mane’s Creations, the FDM should:

Analyse the market and its evolution

Create, complete and optimize a local fragrance collection fitting the market trends and expectations

Manage the collection using tools given by the company (classification of fragrances, stability test, GPMS…)

Advise Sales department & clients on their olfactive choices

Management

Assist the evaluation team when they approach difficulties with projects

Clear instructions and guidance to the team as how to handle projects and utilise resources for specific clients and projects

As a manager he/she must ensure that communication among the team is strong and continuous and that they are working successfully together

It is his/her duty to identify team weaknesses and strengths to recommend further development and training for those individuals to improve their skills and abilities within the workplace

Share market knowledge

Assist the evaluation team in building olfactive strategies

REQUIRED SKILLS AND PROFILE

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Passionate about the Fragrance & Cosmetic world

Ability to work in a multi tasking environment

A team leader who will be able to provide instructions and delegate tasks to others

Strong communication and interpersonal skills across different culture and levels

Motivated, self driven, enthusiastic, flexible and efficient, with a positive approach to work.

Ability to pay attention to detail and accuracy.

Strong leadership skills.

Strong organisation skill

Olfactive awareness

Knowledge of:

GPMS

Microsoft Office

Education and training:

schooling:

primary

secondary

post-secondary

technical

diplomas, degrees / level of education

specialisation

Relevant Science or Technical degree

Desired Skills:

GPMS

MICROSOFT OFFICE

LEADERSHIP

MULTITASK

WORK UNDER PRESSURE

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

