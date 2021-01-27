Evaluation Department Manager at Mane

Jan 27, 2021

PURPOSE
The Evaluation Department Manager is fundamentally a team leader as well as a project manager in the fragrance division. His/her duty as manager is to assist the Fragrance sales team and the Evaluation team efficiently and confidently by bringing guidance, market knowledge and olfactive strategies. As an Evaluator he/she must manage fragrance projects in order to answer client briefs by a scheduled due date

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Project Management

The FDM is given Fragrance projects which need to be compliant to the client brief and MANE Development Policies.

His/her mission is:

  • To decide the technical & human needs of the project
  • To schedule a due date together with the Sale Department and to respect it
  • To make sure the brief is answered correctly

  • To justify his/her olfactive choices

  • Fragrance Management

In order to answer a brief precisely and promote Mane’s Creations, the FDM should:

  • Analyse the market and its evolution
  • Create, complete and optimize a local fragrance collection fitting the market trends and expectations
  • Manage the collection using tools given by the company (classification of fragrances, stability test, GPMS…)

  • Advise Sales department & clients on their olfactive choices

  • Management

  • Assist the evaluation team when they approach difficulties with projects
  • Clear instructions and guidance to the team as how to handle projects and utilise resources for specific clients and projects
  • As a manager he/she must ensure that communication among the team is strong and continuous and that they are working successfully together
  • It is his/her duty to identify team weaknesses and strengths to recommend further development and training for those individuals to improve their skills and abilities within the workplace
  • Share market knowledge
  • Assist the evaluation team in building olfactive strategies

REQUIRED SKILLS AND PROFILE

  • Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
  • Passionate about the Fragrance & Cosmetic world
  • Ability to work in a multi tasking environment
  • A team leader who will be able to provide instructions and delegate tasks to others
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills across different culture and levels
  • Motivated, self driven, enthusiastic, flexible and efficient, with a positive approach to work.
  • Ability to pay attention to detail and accuracy.
  • Strong leadership skills.
  • Strong organisation skill
  • Olfactive awareness

Knowledge of:

  • GPMS
  • Microsoft Office

Education and training:

  • Relevant Science or Technical degree

Desired Skills:

  • GPMS
  • MICROSOFT OFFICE
  • LEADERSHIP
  • MULTITASK
  • WORK UNDER PRESSURE

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

