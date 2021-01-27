Evaluation Department Manager at Mane

PURPOSE
The Evaluation Department Manager is fundamentally a team leader as well as a project manager in the fragrance division. His/her duty as manager is to assist the Fragrance sales team and the Evaluation team efficiently and confidently by bringing guidance, market knowledge and olfactive strategies. As an Evaluator he/she must manage fragrance projects in order to answer client briefs by a scheduled due date
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Project Management
The FDM is given Fragrance projects which need to be compliant to the client brief and MANE Development Policies.
His/her mission is:
- To decide the technical & human needs of the project
- To schedule a due date together with the Sale Department and to respect it
- To make sure the brief is answered correctly
To justify his/her olfactive choices
Fragrance Management
In order to answer a brief precisely and promote Mane’s Creations, the FDM should:
- Analyse the market and its evolution
- Create, complete and optimize a local fragrance collection fitting the market trends and expectations
- Manage the collection using tools given by the company (classification of fragrances, stability test, GPMS…)
Advise Sales department & clients on their olfactive choices
Management
- Assist the evaluation team when they approach difficulties with projects
- Clear instructions and guidance to the team as how to handle projects and utilise resources for specific clients and projects
- As a manager he/she must ensure that communication among the team is strong and continuous and that they are working successfully together
- It is his/her duty to identify team weaknesses and strengths to recommend further development and training for those individuals to improve their skills and abilities within the workplace
- Share market knowledge
- Assist the evaluation team in building olfactive strategies
REQUIRED SKILLS AND PROFILE
- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
- Passionate about the Fragrance & Cosmetic world
- Ability to work in a multi tasking environment
- A team leader who will be able to provide instructions and delegate tasks to others
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills across different culture and levels
- Motivated, self driven, enthusiastic, flexible and efficient, with a positive approach to work.
- Ability to pay attention to detail and accuracy.
- Strong leadership skills.
- Strong organisation skill
- Olfactive awareness
Knowledge of:
- GPMS
- Microsoft Office
Education and training:
- Relevant Science or Technical degree
Desired Skills:
- GPMS
- MICROSOFT OFFICE
- LEADERSHIP
- MULTITASK
- WORK UNDER PRESSURE
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
