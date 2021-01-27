Human Resource Practitioner

Jan 27, 2021

Location:Estcourt

Role:

Responsible for the human resources function within a large operational of apx. 250 [URL Removed] duties may include recruitment of professional and management employees, workplace skills & equity planning, people performance, employee relations, and organ. development.

Minimum Qualification:

  • National Diploma Human Resources and/or Industrial Relations.

Minimum Experience:

  • 4 – 5 years human resources experience.
  • Involvement in CCMA process will be an advantage.

Outputs:

  • Administer Human Resource processes.
  • Consult effectively with management and employees on people related issues.
  • Facilitate Human Resource processes including employment equity, skills development, employee relations.
  • Execution on recruitment and selection.
  • Controlling a department budget.
  • Influence stakeholders in implementing business initiatives.
  • Liaise with external intitutions such as the DoL and SARS in ensuring compliance with relevant legislation.

Additional Requirements:

  • Computer skills including SAP, MS Office
  • Experience in Employment Equity, Skills development and employee relations management
  • Experience in Recruitment and Selection

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • n/a

