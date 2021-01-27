Human Resource Practitioner

Location:Estcourt

Role:

Responsible for the human resources function within a large operational of apx. 250 [URL Removed] duties may include recruitment of professional and management employees, workplace skills & equity planning, people performance, employee relations, and organ. development.

Minimum Qualification:

National Diploma Human Resources and/or Industrial Relations.

Minimum Experience:

4 – 5 years human resources experience.

Involvement in CCMA process will be an advantage.

Outputs:

Administer Human Resource processes.

Consult effectively with management and employees on people related issues.

Facilitate Human Resource processes including employment equity, skills development, employee relations.

Execution on recruitment and selection.

Controlling a department budget.

Influence stakeholders in implementing business initiatives.

Liaise with external intitutions such as the DoL and SARS in ensuring compliance with relevant legislation.

Additional Requirements:

Computer skills including SAP, MS Office

Experience in Employment Equity, Skills development and employee relations management

Experience in Recruitment and Selection

Employer & Job Benefits:

n/a

