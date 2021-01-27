Human Resource Practitioner

Location:Estcourt
Role:
Responsible for the human resources function within a large operational of apx. 250 [URL Removed] duties may include recruitment of professional and management employees, workplace skills & equity planning, people performance, employee relations, and organ. development.
Minimum Qualification:
- National Diploma Human Resources and/or Industrial Relations.
Minimum Experience:
- 4 – 5 years human resources experience.
- Involvement in CCMA process will be an advantage.
Outputs:
- Administer Human Resource processes.
- Consult effectively with management and employees on people related issues.
- Facilitate Human Resource processes including employment equity, skills development, employee relations.
- Execution on recruitment and selection.
- Controlling a department budget.
- Influence stakeholders in implementing business initiatives.
- Liaise with external intitutions such as the DoL and SARS in ensuring compliance with relevant legislation.
Additional Requirements:
- Computer skills including SAP, MS Office
- Experience in Employment Equity, Skills development and employee relations management
- Experience in Recruitment and Selection
Employer & Job Benefits:
- n/a