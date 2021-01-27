Sourcing Coordinator at Headhunters

Jan 27, 2021

Our client in the agricultural industry is currently looking to employ a Sourcing Coordinator.

 

Requirements:

  • BCom or equivalent with finance modules.
  • Fruit spec knowledge would be highly advantageous.
  • SAP experience will be advantageous.

 

Responsibilities:

  • Weekly Price Submissions (Producers)
  • Packing Summaries and Recons (Export and Local)
  • Weekly Supply planning and VSP (4 weeks planning)
  • IBP/SAP Pre-varieties Planning (Planned vs Actuals)
  • SAP Operational Purchase Orders (Services)
  • SAP Fruit Purchase Orders (Finish products – Cartons)
  • SAP Harvest Orders (Raw Materials – Bins procured)
  • Budget vs Forecast vs Actuals (Planning and Finance) – Weekly and Monthly
  • HYBRIDS: Stock creation and Orders
  • Stock Control /Management of SPS inventory
  • Logistics Plan Creation – Planned and Actuals (Procurement and Planning) = Customer Order Fulfillment
  • Signing off Customer invoices – Dual role (Sales invoices vs weekly prices vs Price Submissions)
  • Weekly Producer Analysis review and queries
  • Mates sent to Growers weekly with outstanding sales and invoices required

 

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

