Sourcing Coordinator at Headhunters

Our client in the agricultural industry is currently looking to employ a Sourcing Coordinator.
Requirements:
- BCom or equivalent with finance modules.
- Fruit spec knowledge would be highly advantageous.
- SAP experience will be advantageous.
Responsibilities:
- Weekly Price Submissions (Producers)
- Packing Summaries and Recons (Export and Local)
- Weekly Supply planning and VSP (4 weeks planning)
- IBP/SAP Pre-varieties Planning (Planned vs Actuals)
- SAP Operational Purchase Orders (Services)
- SAP Fruit Purchase Orders (Finish products – Cartons)
- SAP Harvest Orders (Raw Materials – Bins procured)
- Budget vs Forecast vs Actuals (Planning and Finance) – Weekly and Monthly
- HYBRIDS: Stock creation and Orders
- Stock Control /Management of SPS inventory
- Logistics Plan Creation – Planned and Actuals (Procurement and Planning) = Customer Order Fulfillment
- Signing off Customer invoices – Dual role (Sales invoices vs weekly prices vs Price Submissions)
- Weekly Producer Analysis review and queries
- Mates sent to Growers weekly with outstanding sales and invoices required
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.