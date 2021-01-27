Sourcing Coordinator at Headhunters

Our client in the agricultural industry is currently looking to employ a Sourcing Coordinator.

Requirements:

BCom or equivalent with finance modules.

Fruit spec knowledge would be highly advantageous.

SAP experience will be advantageous.

Responsibilities:

Weekly Price Submissions (Producers)

Packing Summaries and Recons (Export and Local)

Weekly Supply planning and VSP (4 weeks planning)

IBP/SAP Pre-varieties Planning (Planned vs Actuals)

SAP Operational Purchase Orders (Services)

SAP Fruit Purchase Orders (Finish products – Cartons)

SAP Harvest Orders (Raw Materials – Bins procured)

Budget vs Forecast vs Actuals (Planning and Finance) – Weekly and Monthly

HYBRIDS: Stock creation and Orders

Stock Control /Management of SPS inventory

Logistics Plan Creation – Planned and Actuals (Procurement and Planning) = Customer Order Fulfillment

Signing off Customer invoices – Dual role (Sales invoices vs weekly prices vs Price Submissions)

Weekly Producer Analysis review and queries

Mates sent to Growers weekly with outstanding sales and invoices required

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

