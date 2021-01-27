Specialist Engineer: Automotive leather

Job DescriptionOur client is a global developer and manufacturer of automotive leather seats. They utilize innovative design systems to deliver leather seats operations to the automotive industry on budget and on time. We’re looking for an experienced industrial engineer to help develop and manufacture leather seats. The ideal candidate will have a natural desire to improve manufacturing processes and a drive to lead dynamic projects.

Objectives of this Role

Analyze and evaluate existing systems and processes, identifying value-added and non-value-added activities to solve design challenges

Conceive, design, test, and develop innovative solutions based on analysis and organizational objectives

Evaluate and explore new and existing processes, equipment, and materials as an input to scheduling methods, performance metrics and financial standards

Foster our client’ss reputation by delivering innovative solutions while upholding company, industry and legal standards.

Manage and conduct employee training for productivity improvement projects, and mentor fellow engineers and technicians

Daily and Monthly Responsibilities

Utilize principles of mathematics, science, and engineering to streamline processes

Identify opportunities to prevent waste and inefficiency in production

Identify opportunities to prevent waste and inefficiency in production Research and test design ideas to determine feasibility, utilizing Lean Manufacturing, Kaizen, Six Sigma, and root cause analysis to formulate/support innovation, corrective actions, and continuous improvement activities

Develop and design robust manufacturing concepts to simplify/improve manufacturing processes to ensure best practice, performing structural and thermal analyses of components and assemblies, building prototypes, evaluating performance, identifying issues, and make improvements

Create and maintain required manufacturing process documentation, including process flow charts, capacity and utilization studies, time and motion studies, standard work, cycle time analysis and line balancing

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gain insight and direction

Skills and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in engineering (IE or ME)

5+ years related engineering experience

In-depth understanding of lean manufacturing principles

Hands-on experience building prototypes

Proficiency with analytical tools, workflow time study, and process balancing

Ability to interface with program management, manufacturing leads, customer, and functional leads; provide daily direction and guidance to junior associates and management

Advanced experience using MS suite, including Access, Excel, and PowerPoint

Employer & Job Benefits:

= benefits

