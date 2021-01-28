Commissions and Payroll Manager at Kellygroup

Number Crunching Commissions & Payroll Manager required for leader in the Financial Advisory Industry located in Century City, Cape Town.

Non negotiable requirements:

Tertiary qualification in Finance or Payroll

2 – 3 years’ experience in Management of Commissions and Payroll is essential

Job Responsibilities:

Manage and review all commission calculations and ensure that calculations are accurate

Manage all queries relating to commission and payroll

Put internal controls in place and ensure all processes are running smoothly

Manage commission collection from providers

Liaise with the relevant department heads in order to collate the required information

Ensure that payroll is processed timeously and all monthly reports are complete

PREFER CANDIDATE WHO CAN START IMMEDIATELY

Desired Skills:

commission

Payroll

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Payroll & Wages

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

