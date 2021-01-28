Commissions and Payroll Manager at Kellygroup

Number Crunching Commissions & Payroll Manager required for leader in the Financial Advisory Industry located in Century City, Cape Town.
Non negotiable requirements:
- Tertiary qualification in Finance or Payroll
- 2 – 3 years’ experience in Management of Commissions and Payroll is essential
Job Responsibilities:
- Manage and review all commission calculations and ensure that calculations are accurate
- Manage all queries relating to commission and payroll
- Put internal controls in place and ensure all processes are running smoothly
- Manage commission collection from providers
- Liaise with the relevant department heads in order to collate the required information
- Ensure that payroll is processed timeously and all monthly reports are complete
- PREFER CANDIDATE WHO CAN START IMMEDIATELY
Desired Skills:
- commission
- Payroll
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Payroll & Wages
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma