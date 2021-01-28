Commissions and Payroll Manager at Kellygroup

Jan 28, 2021

Number Crunching Commissions & Payroll Manager required for leader in the Financial Advisory Industry located in Century City, Cape Town.

Non negotiable requirements:

  • Tertiary qualification in Finance or Payroll
  • 2 – 3 years’ experience in Management of Commissions and Payroll is essential

Job Responsibilities:

  • Manage and review all commission calculations and ensure that calculations are accurate
  • Manage all queries relating to commission and payroll
  • Put internal controls in place and ensure all processes are running smoothly
  • Manage commission collection from providers
  • Liaise with the relevant department heads in order to collate the required information
  • Ensure that payroll is processed timeously and all monthly reports are complete
  • PREFER CANDIDATE WHO CAN START IMMEDIATELY

Desired Skills:

  • commission
  • Payroll

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Payroll & Wages

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

