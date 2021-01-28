Debtors Clerk Pretoria North – Reference: 20529

Balance it in your favour. Be a valuable asset to this well-established logistics company.
Duties
Full debtors function on Pastel.
Invoicing
Credit controlling
Reconciliations.
Compile Debtors reports.
Requirements
Matric
Minimum 5 years’ experience of the full debtors function on Pastel
Detail, figure orientated.
Own transport.
Clear ITC.
Fluent in English and Afrikaans
Pastel experience essential
Package & Remuneration
R13 000 to R15 000 negotiable on experience and qualifications
Interested?
Please note: Should you not receive feedback 10 working days after applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Debtors
- Debtors Clerk