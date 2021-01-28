Debtors Clerk Pretoria North – Reference: 20529

Balance it in your favour. Be a valuable asset to this well-established logistics company.

Duties

Full debtors function on Pastel.

Invoicing

Credit controlling

Reconciliations.

Compile Debtors reports.

Requirements

Matric

Minimum 5 years’ experience of the full debtors function on Pastel

Detail, figure orientated.

Own transport.

Clear ITC.

Fluent in English and Afrikaans

Pastel experience essential

Package & Remuneration

R13 000 to R15 000 negotiable on experience and qualifications

Should you not receive feedback 10 working days after applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

