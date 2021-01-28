Operations Manager – B.Eng. Degree

PURPOSE OF THE JOB
To lead the Production and Maintenance Teams in the safe and cost-effective execution of all production and maintenance processes, ensuring high-quality finished products
MINIMUM QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE :
- Eng./BSc. (Eng.) Degree, B-Tech Degree or any other relevant degree
- 8 years’ relevant experience, preferably 3 years’ managerial experience in a heavy industrial environment
SAFETY, HEALTH, ENVIRONMENT, RISK, QUALITY :
- Manage SHEQ compliance within the Department through effective use of the Toolbox
- Utilise the Information Management System (IMS) to initiate, investigate and report SHEQ status
PEOPLE:
- Manage the Department:
- Ensure an enabling climate/culture
- Manage labour stability by minimising labour turnover
- Labour complement in line with budget
- Achieve HDSA/Female targets for the Department
- Manage performance against set targets and competencies
- Ensure IDP’s are linked to performance results and implemented as per plan
- Conduct career discussions and implement actions with all identified talent (quarterly)
- Ensure discipline is maintained (absenteeism, lateness, overtime, misconduct, etc.)
- Coach and counsel people to ensure improved performance levels
- Conduct recruitment interviews
CUSTOMERS:
- Quality Management:
- Ensure the Quality standards are maintained
- Ensure Customer Satisfaction
COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:
- Safety Leadership
- Innovation
- Strategic Leadership
- Strategic Planning, Organising & Control
- Results Orientation & Implementation
- Systemic Problem Solving & Decision Making
- Aligning Performance for Success
- Building & Maintaining Relationships
- Change Leadership
- Financial & Entrepreneurial Insight
- Acting with Integrity
Desired Skills:
- Safety Management
- Operations responsibility
- Operational budgets
- KPI management
- Manage Staff
- P&L Management
- Operations management
- People Management
- Operational Excellence
- Strategic Leadership
- Strategic Planning
- Relationship Building
- Problem Solving And Decision Making
- Financial & Entrepreneurial Insight
- Results Orientation & Implementation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Metal Ores Mining
- 2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is the largest ferrochrome producer in the world, producing, subject to market conditions, can produce in excess of 2 million metric tons (Mt) of charge chrome per annum.
Their core business is the mining and smelting of chrome ore. With an annual capacity of some 2.4 million tons of ferrochrome, they produce ferrochrome, which is used in different areas of the stainless steel smelting process.
They have Six ferrochrome plants and two chrome ore mining complexes operate as separate business units in different locations in South Africa: