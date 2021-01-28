Operations Manager – B.Eng. Degree

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To lead the Production and Maintenance Teams in the safe and cost-effective execution of all production and maintenance processes, ensuring high-quality finished products

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE :

Eng./BSc. (Eng.) Degree, B-Tech Degree or any other relevant degree

8 years’ relevant experience, preferably 3 years’ managerial experience in a heavy industrial environment

SAFETY, HEALTH, ENVIRONMENT, RISK, QUALITY :

Manage SHEQ compliance within the Department through effective use of the Toolbox

Utilise the Information Management System (IMS) to initiate, investigate and report SHEQ status

PEOPLE:

Manage the Department:

Ensure an enabling climate/culture

Manage labour stability by minimising labour turnover

Labour complement in line with budget

Achieve HDSA/Female targets for the Department

Manage performance against set targets and competencies

Ensure IDP’s are linked to performance results and implemented as per plan

Conduct career discussions and implement actions with all identified talent (quarterly)

Ensure discipline is maintained (absenteeism, lateness, overtime, misconduct, etc.)

Coach and counsel people to ensure improved performance levels

Conduct recruitment interviews

CUSTOMERS:

Quality Management:

Ensure the Quality standards are maintained

Ensure Customer Satisfaction

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:

Safety Leadership

Innovation

Strategic Leadership

Strategic Planning, Organising & Control

Results Orientation & Implementation

Systemic Problem Solving & Decision Making

Aligning Performance for Success

Building & Maintaining Relationships

Change Leadership

Financial & Entrepreneurial Insight

Acting with Integrity

Desired Skills:

Safety Management

Operations responsibility

Operational budgets

KPI management

Manage Staff

P&L Management

Operations management

People Management

Operational Excellence

Strategic Leadership

Strategic Planning

Relationship Building

Problem Solving And Decision Making

Financial & Entrepreneurial Insight

Results Orientation & Implementation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Metal Ores Mining

2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is the largest ferrochrome producer in the world, producing, subject to market conditions, can produce in excess of 2 million metric tons (Mt) of charge chrome per annum.

Their core business is the mining and smelting of chrome ore. With an annual capacity of some 2.4 million tons of ferrochrome, they produce ferrochrome, which is used in different areas of the stainless steel smelting process.

They have Six ferrochrome plants and two chrome ore mining complexes operate as separate business units in different locations in South Africa:

Learn more/Apply for this position