Payroll Manager – SAGE VIP Premier/ Sage 300 People at The Focus Group

We are looking for a meticulous, detail-oriented individual to ensure the efficient management, data processing and administration of the Payroll department. The main purpose of the role is to guarantee accurate payroll records of approximately 4000 employees as well as to contribute to the timeous and accurate payment of salaries of all staff (multiple payrolls) in line with company processes and procedures and relevant legislation.

Key duties and responsibilities

Identify and recommend updates to payroll processing software, systems, and procedures.

Review all payroll processing to ensure timely and accurate processing of payroll transactions including salaries, benefits, garnishments, taxes, and other deductions.

Create guidelines on payroll-related processes, including timekeeping procedures, ESS and Infoslips.

Prepare and submit monthly, quarterly, and annual payroll reports.

Provide technical support, training, and general backup for payroll operations.

Ensure that monthly and yearly PAYE, IRP5’s and IT3A’s deadlines are met.

Plan, prioritize, assign, and oversee the daily workflow of payroll staff within the department.

Manage and coach payroll staff.

Facilitate audits by providing records and documentation to auditors.

Provident Fund, Medical Aid and UIF functions are performed and that all relevant paperwork are kept up to date

Essential qualifications and experience

Degree or Diploma in Accounting or related field required.

10 to 15 years’ payroll experience

Minimum 8 years in payroll management role

Extensive knowledge of the payroll function including preparation, balancing, internal control, and payroll taxes Attention to detail and an analytical mind

Outstanding communication skills (written and verbal)

Knowledge of BCEA, LRA and all other payroll related legislation

Ability to multitask and work under pressure

Proficient with Microsoft Office (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Customer Centric

Manage stakeholder relationships

Certification on Sage VIP Premier/Sage 300 People

ESS and working knowledge advantageous

