Residential Leasing and Admin Manager Pretoria – Reference: 20526

Duties

Manage, motivate and lead of the Residential Leasing team (x13)

Ensure that vacancies are reduced, income is maximized, and budgeted growth is obtained by maintaining exceptional customer service.

The role is lastly responsible for residential leasing marketing.

Manage team to achieve monthly target amount of deals.

Manage vacancies, including follow up on vacancy recon items, identifying critical vacancies and management of C&M and R&M lists.

Analyze vacancies and ensure problematic or longstanding vacancies are let through performance management, marketing and innovative initiatives.

Visit buildings/vacancies as well as competitor buildings in order to identify problems/market trends and suggest solutions.

Ensure the outbound centre is operating efficiently

Investigate and compare new project buildings to similar buildings in the area to do a proposal on new market rental.

Management of the leasing process to ensure all application forms are completed accurately and in full with all supporting documents attached, as per residential guidelines.

Ensure that correct procedures are followed to ascertain credit risk of new applicants. MDA Blacklisting, bank account details, next of kin and employment checks need to be performed on all applications and noted accurately on documentation and BookIt.

Rental increases of tenants to be managed by reviewing the letting reports and making adjustments to increase percentages if necessary.

Manage and agree Renewals as per agreed Residential guidelines. Follow-up on outstanding leases and renewals not captured on MDA.

Report at various forums on vacancies, market trends, tenant feedback and income achieved.

Manage the outbound centre to provide quality customer service to prospective tenants.

Ensure that leads are followed up timeously, consistently and resolved within required SLA levels.

Ensure resolution of tenant enquiries are done within the targeted turnaround time and SLA levels.

Manage accuracy of applications and lease documentation.

Ensure leases are sent by agreed timelines to Data Management for capturing on the MDA system.

Rent reduction enquiries to be done timeously and within the business guidelines. Income growth, income budget and building vacancies should always be taken into account when reduction proposals are made.

Achieve the agreed KPI’s in terms of own performance management agreement and income targets.

Ensure teams follow company policies, procedures and follow the correct HR processes in dealing with staff problems.

Identify potential and skill shortcomings in team members and initiate development/exposure/training if relevant.

Ensure necessary Marketing material is on hand and ordered timeously.

Contribute and provide insight re tenants, market information, competitors etc. at marketing meetings.

Requirements

Matric qualification required.

BCOM degree required.

Estate Agencies Affairs Board Competency Certificate (NQF Level 4).

Code 08 Drivers License required.

3 Years Residential Leasing Experience required.

3 Years Management Experience required.

