Sales Representative FMCG at The Freddy Hirsch Group

We are hiring a Sales Rep for our JHB branch, the portfolio managed by the successful incumbent will stretch into the Vaal. We require a seasoned Sales Rep with excellent relationship building skills and target driven.
Qualifications
- Qualification in Sales and Marketing
- Degree in Food Technology or equivalent
Knowledge & Experience
- Achievement focus
- Planning and organising ability
- The energy to drive service excellence
- Emotional intelligence, integrity, flexibility, resilience, accountability and innovative thinking
Key Responsibilities:
- Plan sales calls to ensure a value-added approach
- Learn and apply client classifications
- Plan on building market share across all categories
- Drive and achieve product category volumes/budget
- Conduct weekly demos, and casings tests at platinum target client
- Build on and research product and industry knowledge
- Work on promotional activity as per guidelines required
- Build client relationships and ensure service effectiveness
- Analyse competitor activity and market trends and feedback on market intelligence
- Submit weekly sales and ADAPT reports by the required deadline
- Proactively look for new business and market opportunities
- Manage sales administration and other duties as required
- Deliveries carried out to company standard where appropriate
- C-Track in line with company standards
- Ensure that stock levels are monitored
Requirements:
- Minimum of 2 – 3 year’s sales experience preferably within FMCG
- FMCG and Butchery experience /knowledge highly advantageous
- Basic cooking ability – demos and presentations to clients
- Able to conduct formal presentations and communicate effectively
- Extensive client relationship skills
- Valid Driver’s license is essential
- Flexible to travel
If you are keen to apply, please upload your CV. After a screening phase, HR will be in touch to discuss your profile. Should you not receive feedback within three weeks of your submission, please consider your application unsuccessful.
YOU MUST BE A SOUTH AFRICAN CITIZEN, MUST HAVE A VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE, LIVE IN THE SURROUNDING AREA AND ADEQUATE FACE TO FACE SALES AND CUSTOMER SERVICE EXPERIENCE
Desired Skills:
- sales
- Excellent customer service
- FMCG
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years FMCG
- 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric