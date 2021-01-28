Sales Representative FMCG at The Freddy Hirsch Group

Jan 28, 2021

We are hiring a Sales Rep for our JHB branch, the portfolio managed by the successful incumbent will stretch into the Vaal. We require a seasoned Sales Rep with excellent relationship building skills and target driven.

Qualifications

  • Qualification in Sales and Marketing
  • Degree in Food Technology or equivalent

Knowledge & Experience

  • Achievement focus
  • Planning and organising ability
  • The energy to drive service excellence
  • Emotional intelligence, integrity, flexibility, resilience, accountability and innovative thinking

Key Responsibilities:

  • Plan sales calls to ensure a value-added approach
  • Learn and apply client classifications
  • Plan on building market share across all categories
  • Drive and achieve product category volumes/budget
  • Conduct weekly demos, and casings tests at platinum target client
  • Build on and research product and industry knowledge
  • Work on promotional activity as per guidelines required
  • Build client relationships and ensure service effectiveness
  • Analyse competitor activity and market trends and feedback on market intelligence
  • Submit weekly sales and ADAPT reports by the required deadline
  • Proactively look for new business and market opportunities
  • Manage sales administration and other duties as required
  • Deliveries carried out to company standard where appropriate
  • C-Track in line with company standards
  • Ensure that stock levels are monitored

Requirements:

  • Minimum of 2 – 3 year’s sales experience preferably within FMCG
  • FMCG and Butchery experience /knowledge highly advantageous
  • Basic cooking ability – demos and presentations to clients
  • Able to conduct formal presentations and communicate effectively
  • Extensive client relationship skills
  • Valid Driver’s license is essential
  • Flexible to travel

If you are keen to apply, please upload your CV. After a screening phase, HR will be in touch to discuss your profile. Should you not receive feedback within three weeks of your submission, please consider your application unsuccessful.

YOU MUST BE A SOUTH AFRICAN CITIZEN, MUST HAVE A VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE, LIVE IN THE SURROUNDING AREA AND ADEQUATE FACE TO FACE SALES AND CUSTOMER SERVICE EXPERIENCE

Desired Skills:

  • sales
  • Excellent customer service
  • FMCG

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years FMCG
  • 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position