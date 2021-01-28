Sales Representative FMCG at The Freddy Hirsch Group

We are hiring a Sales Rep for our JHB branch, the portfolio managed by the successful incumbent will stretch into the Vaal. We require a seasoned Sales Rep with excellent relationship building skills and target driven.

Qualifications

Qualification in Sales and Marketing

Degree in Food Technology or equivalent

Knowledge & Experience

Achievement focus

Planning and organising ability

The energy to drive service excellence

Emotional intelligence, integrity, flexibility, resilience, accountability and innovative thinking

Key Responsibilities:

Plan sales calls to ensure a value-added approach

Learn and apply client classifications

Plan on building market share across all categories

Drive and achieve product category volumes/budget

Conduct weekly demos, and casings tests at platinum target client

Build on and research product and industry knowledge

Work on promotional activity as per guidelines required

Build client relationships and ensure service effectiveness

Analyse competitor activity and market trends and feedback on market intelligence

Submit weekly sales and ADAPT reports by the required deadline

Proactively look for new business and market opportunities

Manage sales administration and other duties as required

Deliveries carried out to company standard where appropriate

C-Track in line with company standards

Ensure that stock levels are monitored

Requirements:

Minimum of 2 – 3 year’s sales experience preferably within FMCG

FMCG and Butchery experience /knowledge highly advantageous

Basic cooking ability – demos and presentations to clients

Able to conduct formal presentations and communicate effectively

Extensive client relationship skills

Valid Driver’s license is essential

Flexible to travel

If you are keen to apply, please upload your CV. After a screening phase, HR will be in touch to discuss your profile. Should you not receive feedback within three weeks of your submission, please consider your application unsuccessful.

YOU MUST BE A SOUTH AFRICAN CITIZEN, MUST HAVE A VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE, LIVE IN THE SURROUNDING AREA AND ADEQUATE FACE TO FACE SALES AND CUSTOMER SERVICE EXPERIENCE

Desired Skills:

sales

Excellent customer service

FMCG

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years FMCG

2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

