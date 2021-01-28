Technical Sales Representative Midrand – Reference: 20517

Realise your potential, Write your own cheque at this well-established company in the weighing industry.

Duties

Marketing of variety of weighing equipment to various manufacturing and the other industries.

Maintaining an established client base.

Develop new clients.

Presentations

Compile sales reports.

Requirements

Matric

Self-motivated & Go getter.

Relevant Technical Sales experience in weighing, process control and measurement industries.

Proven success and measurements industries.

Good reference.

Package & Remuneration

R14 000 basic, commission potential from R1 ± R40 000, Company car, Cellphone allowance and Petrol Card.

Interested?

Please note: Should you not receive feedback 10 working days after applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

