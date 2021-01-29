Analyst Developer: IOS at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirement
Experience
- Minimum 5- 7 years’ proven experience in creating IOS applications
- Essential experience in the following development languages is required:
- Cordova
- Native
- Objective-C
- Swift
- Good understanding of different IOS design patterns
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- new Apple / IOS API’s and libraries
- Good understanding of APples Human Interface Guidelines
- Expereince in using 3rd party libraries
- Expereince and good understanding of push notifications and submitting apps to store
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Agile development life cycle
- Testing practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
Solid understanding of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
Competencies
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analysing
- Learning and Researching
- Creating and Innovating
- Following Instructions and Procedures
- Adapting and Responding to Change
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- A valid driver’s licence is preferred
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.