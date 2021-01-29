Applications Manager â€“ National Cash Management

JOB DESCRIPTION
- Manage operational planning by developing short-term work plans in line with the Business Systems and Technology Department (BSTD) strategy and business plans, and communicate section activities.
- Manage and improve workflow and the application of processes, procedures and systems.
- Provide advice on the refining of policies, processes and systems, and improve alignment with related divisional processes and systems.
- Manage and facilitate the delivery of section-specific outputs, including timeous delivery of projects and readiness of solutions to transition into operations.
- Optimise section resource use, allocate work and manage the accountability of resources, and provide input into cost management.
- Manage stakeholder relationships to ensure timely delivery of quality IT solutions in accordance with business requirement specifications.
- Identify gaps and inefficiencies (including governance, management of risks and audit findings) in the work of the section, and take specific actions for the implementation of improvements.
- Manage, monitor, evaluate and report on the quality, turnaround and impact of section deliverables.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- A minimum of a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Computer Science or an equivalent qualification (NQF 8);
- Eight to ten years’ experience in an IT environment, with three years in a management role; and
- Three years’ experience in managing supply chain or national cash management platforms.
- Industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill;
- Quality assurance knowledge and skill;
- Continuous improvement knowledge and skill;
- Continued learning, and professional development knowledge and skill;
- Business continuity planning knowledge and skill;