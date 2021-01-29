Applications Manager â€“ National Cash Management

Jan 29, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Manage operational planning by developing short-term work plans in line with the Business Systems and Technology Department (BSTD) strategy and business plans, and communicate section activities.
  • Manage and improve workflow and the application of processes, procedures and systems.
  • Provide advice on the refining of policies, processes and systems, and improve alignment with related divisional processes and systems.
  • Manage and facilitate the delivery of section-specific outputs, including timeous delivery of projects and readiness of solutions to transition into operations.
  • Optimise section resource use, allocate work and manage the accountability of resources, and provide input into cost management.
  • Manage stakeholder relationships to ensure timely delivery of quality IT solutions in accordance with business requirement specifications.
  • Identify gaps and inefficiencies (including governance, management of risks and audit findings) in the work of the section, and take specific actions for the implementation of improvements.
  • Manage, monitor, evaluate and report on the quality, turnaround and impact of section deliverables.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • A minimum of a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Computer Science or an equivalent qualification (NQF 8);
    • Eight to ten years’ experience in an IT environment, with three years in a management role; and
    • Three years’ experience in managing supply chain or national cash management platforms.
  • Industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill;
  • Quality assurance knowledge and skill;
  • Continuous improvement knowledge and skill;
  • Continued learning, and professional development knowledge and skill;
  • Business continuity planning knowledge and skill;

