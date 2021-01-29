ATM Assistant at Capitec Bank Ltd

To be part of the journey of becoming the best retail bank in the world, follow the steps below:

1.Click hereto see what the job is about and complete a short assessment

2. Once you have completed the above finalize your application by clicking apply below

Purpose Statement

Provide excellent client service through consultation with clients and assisting at the ATM

Experience

Experience in client service industry

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Basic calculations

Basic operational and product knowledge

Skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Communications Skills

Consultation skills

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Contactable via own mobile phone

Must have access to transport (personal/public)

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position