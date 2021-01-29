Business Change Project Manager (JDE)

Jan 29, 2021

Job Description:

  • Ability to work with an extensive stakeholder community – Business and Technical.
  • The incumbent will work with multiple teams on a number of medium sized initiatives that will be
  • Prioritized by a business steering committee. This will be managed as a continuous delivery stream.
  • Must have experience in managing the budgets for all projects form the beginning to end, and have JDE exposure or experience.

Key Role & Responsibilities:

  • Managing Project Scope by understanding project scope and product backlog.
  • Project Planning, including scoping, conceptual sprint planning and development.
  • Defining project and work stream, sizing and estimating; sprint, release and milestone management.
  • Sound experience in delivering across systems with multiple integration work streams.

Essential skills & Experience:

  • Experienced in project implementations within the financial domain.
  • Sound experience and knowledge of the system development lifecycle processes and methods, from business concept to deployment stages and tools such as JIRA, Confluence and SharePoint.
  • Experienced in Agile and Scrum Methodology with associated Tool experience such as JIRA,
  • JIRA Portfolio and Confluence.
  • Must have experience / exposure in JDE
  • Project skills and Project Management Tool experience e.g. PPO

Qualifications and Experience:

  • 10 – 15 years’ experience
  • Relevant 3+ year degree or equivalent qualification
  • Certificate or Diploma in Project Management from an industry recognized training institution
  • Relevant Agile certification associated to the role.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • No benefits offered with this contract

