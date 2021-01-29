Business Change Project Manager (JDE)

Job Description:
- Ability to work with an extensive stakeholder community – Business and Technical.
- The incumbent will work with multiple teams on a number of medium sized initiatives that will be
- Prioritized by a business steering committee. This will be managed as a continuous delivery stream.
- Must have experience in managing the budgets for all projects form the beginning to end, and have JDE exposure or experience.
Key Role & Responsibilities:
- Managing Project Scope by understanding project scope and product backlog.
- Project Planning, including scoping, conceptual sprint planning and development.
- Defining project and work stream, sizing and estimating; sprint, release and milestone management.
- Sound experience in delivering across systems with multiple integration work streams.
Essential skills & Experience:
- Experienced in project implementations within the financial domain.
- Sound experience and knowledge of the system development lifecycle processes and methods, from business concept to deployment stages and tools such as JIRA, Confluence and SharePoint.
- Experienced in Agile and Scrum Methodology with associated Tool experience such as JIRA,
- JIRA Portfolio and Confluence.
- Must have experience / exposure in JDE
- Project skills and Project Management Tool experience e.g. PPO
Qualifications and Experience:
- 10 – 15 years’ experience
- Relevant 3+ year degree or equivalent qualification
- Certificate or Diploma in Project Management from an industry recognized training institution
- Relevant Agile certification associated to the role.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- No benefits offered with this contract