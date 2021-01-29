Cloud Data Engineer

- Matric / Grade 12 essential
- 3 year IT or IS degree or diploma or related field is essential
- Relevant cloud certification at professional level or above essential
- 5+ years BI or related software development experience essential
- Agile exposure, Kanban or Scrum
- Experience managing the development life-cycle for agile software development projects
- Expert level experience in designing, building and managing data pipelines for batch and
- streaming applications
- Experience with performance tuning for batch based applications like Hadoop, including working
- knowledge using Nifi, Yarn, Hive, Airflow and Spark
- Experience with performance tuning streaming based applications for real-time data processing
- using Kafka, Confluent Kafka, AWS Kinesis, GCP pub/sub or similar
- Experience working with serverless services such as Openshift, GCP or AWS
- Working experience with AWS or GCP would be a prerequisite
- Working experience with other distributed technologies such as CassandraDB, DynamoDB,
- MongoDB, Elastic Search and Flink would be desirable
- Java and Python programming ability would be an advantage
- Experience in metadata management, data modelling and schema management would be aN added benefit
Desired Skills:
- KFKA
- AWS