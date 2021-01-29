Commercial Manager (Marketing)

The Role

We are looking for a business savvy and enthusiastic commercial manager to help us build relationships with and onboard supplier businesses and gardens within the home and garden industry in South Africa. The role is responsible for building and managing the customer support, business development and marketing teams as the business grows, working alongside a UK executive who will be in South Africa on secondment to establish our marketplace in South Africa and oversee your training and development plan. Ideally you would have applicable experience working in the horticultural industry.

Your Responsibilities

Grow positive partnerships and sign commercial agreements with public gardens, garden centres and 3rd party suppliers;

Help customers receive value quickly by managing product implementation and onboarding;

Contribute to revenue generation through renewals, upsells, and expansions;

Self-drive lead generation and supplier outreach campaigns

Managing the customer support team

Stay ahead of the market, by planning and sourcing appropriate supply in line with seasonality, supply gaps, and key trends in the market

Use Hubspot CRM to manage relationships and pipeline conversion

Onboard suppliers to the Marketplace and provide ongoing seller support as their key contact

Work with the product team to improve the seller onboarding process

Gain feedback from key suppliers by conducting research and communicating this to the team to inform product decisions

Attend industry events and offsite visits to suppliers to provide a Marketplace demo, onboarding support or conduct research

Your Background

Driven and hungry to succeed (required);

Strong and honest influencer with excellent negotiation skills (required);

Great communicator (required);

Own vehicle to travel to clients (required);

Media and PR experience (required)

Experience using CRM, ideally Hubspot (required)

Proven lead generation experience (required)

Email marketing (desired)

Basic data analysis (desired)

Keen interest in plants and / or gardening (desired)

Your Personality

Growth and business-minded

Numbers and sales-driven

Proactive, flexible team player

Confidence, creativity and professionalism

Autonomous, self starter

Team culture

We work in small, cross-functional teams to turn business goals into product features. Great communication means there is an inherent no-blame culture, and our collaborative and inclusive structure encourages everyone to share ideas on how we can improve our processes, growth and product. All our teams have a short daily stand-up, this ensures we remain aligned and those who build products stay very close to our customers that enjoy them. To encourage innovation, we hold monthly hack days where everyone can build something new that falls outside our current roadmap – an idea, a campaign or even a small product – with whomever they like.

Our values

For plant lovers

We democratise information about plants by building social connections between people, gathering their knowledge and making it as accessible as possible. We ultimately aim to be the most useful tool in a gardener’s pocket and to accentuate the social, environmental, and physical benefits already associated with gardening.

For the future

We explore new, emerging technologies and constantly adapt to rapidly seize opportunities others have missed. In this way, we will bring the gardening industry into the 21st century and secure its relevance in the long-term.

For good

We build on the inherent positivity of our subject matter and protect our “warm and safe community”, which sets us apart. We use our platform to encourage conscious, informed decision-making and work with individuals and companies to progress our values.

Desired Skills:

Marketing

New Business Development

Business Development

market place

Learn more/Apply for this position