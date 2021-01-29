Customer Service Agent

Client Liaison Officers

Looking for humble, hard working and well spoken individuals to guide clients through the process of selling their cars using our online platform.

We are looking for people that enjoy engaging with clients telephincally. There is no cold calling involved in this role.

It will help if you have an interest in cars, as this will be what you will be dealing with most of the time.

The company is based in Kempton Park and we are preferably looking for people in the area.

This is a fast-growing company and there is room for growth for people who prove themselves.

The company is willing to pay a basic salary of R8 000pm – R10 000pm, no commission.

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] if you are interested.

Desired Skills:

Customer Service

Customer Care

Humble

Well spoken

Cars

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

