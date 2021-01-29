Export Key Account Manager – Flavours into the Foo

This Global Producer, Marketer and Provider of Technology-driven natural ingredients, ingredient systems and integrated solutions for the Food and Beverage Industry requires the above to provide Sales support to the Sales Manager within the Export Market (Africa) in promoting Flavours and compounds primarily into the Food and Beverage Industries.



Minimum requirements for the role:



Must have Sales/Marketing Degree or Diploma or a Food Technology or related qualification.

Previous Sales and Export experience selling food ingredients both locally and into the African markets is pref.

Previousexperience having sold food ingrediencies into the Food Manufacturing Industry is essential.

Previous experience managing costings, compiling Budgets and Sales Forecasts as well as driving Sales Targets.

The successful candidate must be Computer Literate.

Previous SAP experience is advantageous.

Must have the ability to work independently in a team environment being able to handle multiple projects.

Must have good communication, interpersonal, negotiation and problem-solving skills and the ability to interact in cross-functional environments within a business.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Implement the Company’s Sales strategy in accordance with Senior Management’s targets, increasing Market Share.

Conduct Market investigation, identifying New Business opportunities by leveraging the full potential of the Company’s Product as well as managing Senior Key Accounts.

Develop and implement New Customer specific Products and Marketing concepts, ensuring timeous and correct delivery of good to Customers.

Coordinate Customer, Innovation Projects and track smart process execution in cooperation with other departments.

Establish midterm strategies and execute on the organisational development of the Company’s Brand in the territory for long-term profitable markets.

Conduct pricing and costing on all FCL deals both local and internationally.

Identify and monitor products, services and new concepts needs to meet customer requirements.

Attend meetings and present presentations to Senior Management regarding business performance, customer activity, new product sales, market trends etc.

Learn more/Apply for this position