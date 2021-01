External Sales

External Sales Rep required for tool and equipment company, with an office in Vereeniging.

External sales experience is essential.

Drivers license for at least 5yrs essential.

Matric essential.

Desired Skills:

Sales

Key Account Development

Prospect new customers

Technical Product Sales

Selling

Tools and Equipment

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Consulting Engineering

2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Incentive Bonus

