Finance Clerk

Reporting to the Financial Manager, your main responsibilities will be efficient and accurate capturing and movement of raw material receipts and transfers on Syspro as well as the preparation of payments for fruit and fruit-procurement suppliers.
Job Duties & Responsibilities:
- Accurate import of raw materials from FPS to Syspro
- Process raw materials movements between warehouses and cold rooms on Syspro
- Handling supplier and farmers queries regarding deliveries and payments
- Ensure cold rooms, depots & bin hire are accurately processed on Syspro
- Administer depot and cold room reconciliations
- Assist payable clerks with account queries
- Assist field team with administration (new vendor app docs; supplier info, etc.)
- Review & prepare transport-, depot-, cold storage- and bin rental invoices for payment
- Prepare fruit & veg payment sheets
- Ensure supplier statements are sent on time monthly
- Administer reconciliations at the end of each fruit/veg season
- Filing of depot documents
- Assist financial clerks as en when required on ad-hoc basis
Key Performance Indicators:
- Accurate capturing on Syspro & FPS
- Timeous closure of activities on Syspro & FPS
- Ensure ‘live’ system for site
- Timous reporting of variances to HOD
- All stock on Syspro are ‘live’ at all times
- Assiting HOD’s with transactions and other reconciliations
- Assist with communication between finance & fruit procurement
Our ideal candidate must have:
- Grade 12
- Relevant Diploma or Certificate in Finance beneficial
- 2-3 years of Financial Clerk experience
- Attention to detail
- Fully computer literate
- Experience on Syspo and/or SAP would be beneficial
Desired Skills:
- Accounts Administration
- Accuracy
- Invoicing
- Computer Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing
- 2 to 5 years Admin Clerk
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric