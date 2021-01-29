Finance Clerk

Reporting to the Financial Manager, your main responsibilities will be efficient and accurate capturing and movement of raw material receipts and transfers on Syspro as well as the preparation of payments for fruit and fruit-procurement suppliers.

Job Duties & Responsibilities:

Accurate import of raw materials from FPS to Syspro

Process raw materials movements between warehouses and cold rooms on Syspro

Handling supplier and farmers queries regarding deliveries and payments

Ensure cold rooms, depots & bin hire are accurately processed on Syspro

Administer depot and cold room reconciliations

Assist payable clerks with account queries

Assist field team with administration (new vendor app docs; supplier info, etc.)

Review & prepare transport-, depot-, cold storage- and bin rental invoices for payment

Prepare fruit & veg payment sheets

Ensure supplier statements are sent on time monthly

Administer reconciliations at the end of each fruit/veg season

Filing of depot documents

Assist financial clerks as en when required on ad-hoc basis

Key Performance Indicators:

Accurate capturing on Syspro & FPS

Timeous closure of activities on Syspro & FPS

Ensure ‘live’ system for site

Timous reporting of variances to HOD

All stock on Syspro are ‘live’ at all times

Assiting HOD’s with transactions and other reconciliations

Assist with communication between finance & fruit procurement

Our ideal candidate must have:

Grade 12

Relevant Diploma or Certificate in Finance beneficial

2-3 years of Financial Clerk experience

Attention to detail

Fully computer literate

Experience on Syspo and/or SAP would be beneficial

Desired Skills:

Accounts Administration

Accuracy

Invoicing

Computer Skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing

2 to 5 years Admin Clerk

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position