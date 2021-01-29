Group and Events Coordinator

Area: Franschhoek (Close to Stellenbosch)

Reports to: Revenue Manager

Key responsibilities includes but are not limited to:

General:

• Inspire guests with an attitude of personal attention to their requests

• A commitment to a sense of urgency, immediacy and total responsiveness

• Anticipate guest needs and address them in a refreshing manner

• Demonstrate commitment to uncompromising standards of excellence

• Have superior knowledge of Winelands and surrounds

• Dissatisfied guests are acknowledged immediately and attended to without delay.

• The guest is assured that the complaint will receive immediate attention and such complaints are resolved within the individual’s ability or are referred to the appropriate person.

• Complaints are followed up where appropriate to ensure satisfactory actions are taken

• To understand the basic business imperative and operational standards regarding the establishment

• To complete all given tasks in a timely manner and to adhere to operational hours as needed

Proactive Sales Role

• Identify, solicit, and develop existing and new accounts

• Develop and monitor action plans for designated accounts in order to meet departmental goals

• Act as a liaison between the Company and the client and serve as the spokes person on behalf of the Company

• To identify and profile new market opportunities

• To use approved presentation materials and procedures to ensure brand consistency

• To create an outstanding brand image in every interaction with clients

• To maintain a high level of product and service awareness in order to explain and sell services and facilities to client effectively and confidently

• To set high performance standards and to pursue aggressive goals

• To strive for constant improvements and to take responsibility for achieving business results

• Maintaining rate integrity and maximizing yield opportunities in cooperation with revenue management

Reactive Sales Role

• Represent the company during property site inspections and educational visits for guests reserving a Group with a program attached – Travel Agents, Trade clients, individual guests, conference groups, incentive groups etc.

• Respond to email and telephonic enquiries within 4-6 hours ensuring that the client receives a tailored proposal to suit their needs which includes value adds and indications of group and event discounts

• Ensure function/booking information is entered correctly into Pxier including an enquiry note, basic rate proposed, and activity follow ups for future dates

• Check venue and rooms availability in Pxier and Mews prior to confirming to the client

• Conduct show rounds for events and groups ensuring all departments and management are aware of VIP show rounds for large groups and that arrangements are made to “wow: the clients

• Negotiate the contractual terms and ensure all written communication is presented professionally with no errors and attention to branding details such as font etc.

• Maximize on Revenue for both rooms and catering functions in line with strategy

• Understand and apply the knowledge of group accommodation (including rates) and food and beverage contracts

Event Management (pre-event role):

• Meet with the client to ensure that all aspects of the event or group are discussed to ensure that the operational teams are fully aware of the client’s requirements and expectations

• Manage client to ensure that the client is aware of timelines with regards to menu decisions, deposit schedules, room attrition dates etc.

• Drafting of the Group Resume and or Function Sheets showing every aspect of the booking from arrival to departure and distributing this to the Operational Department gibing them sufficient time to prepare

• Conduct pre con meetings before group arrival ensuring all required department HOD’s are present and that they are aware of their department’s individual responsibilities

• Ensure your client received a pro forma invoice and that deposit payments are paid on due dates

• Ensure room pickup for groups are as per contract requirements and that Group Agreement Attrition Review dates are kept with the clients

• Preparing a detailed handover document in the form of a resume and function sheet

Event Management (onsite role):

• Meeting & greeting of client for Groups and Events and introducing them to Banqueting Manager and relevant departments

• Check in with the client through the group stay/event to ensure that they are happy with the hotel’s delivery of their requirements

• Communicate all areas of concern as received from the client to relevant department heads

• Attend Morning Meetings when required in order to run through forthcoming groups/events

• To be fully conversant with all health and safety, fire and emergency procedures

• Ensure all accounts are finalized relating to groups and events with no outstanding payments on group bills before departure

QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

• Tertiary qualification in public relations, marketing and/ or events management

• Minimum 2-3-year experience in a similar position

• Computer literate including relevant software and experience in using a PMS system

• Excellent organizational, planning, prioritizing and time- management skills

• work efficiently, accurately, and quickly in a fast-paced environment

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills

• Excellent interpersonal and customer service skills

• Persuasive selling style to communicate the company’s services & facilities, policies and terms and conditions

• Goal orientated, task driven and target driven

• Excellent leadership and team management skills as well as team oriented

• Excellent at building and maintaining relationships

• Be focused and attention detail

• Adherence to procedures and guidelines

• Present a professional image according to established

• Demonstrate my knowledge and skills effectively

• Responsibility and accountability for actions

• Demonstrate respect for leaders

Employer & Job Benefits:

None

Learn more/Apply for this position