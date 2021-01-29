Human Resources Manager

My client in Sandton is a major player in the motor and motor related industry. They are currently recruiting for an HR Manager to join their team of 3. This person will be reporting to the HR Director and will have HR Officers and HR Administrators report to them. You will be expected to provide a value adding Human Resources partnership to management and staff in the relevant business units. You will also need to ensure structures and processes are in place to protect the Group in terms of legislation and compliance, and internal best practices.

Experience needed:

About 5 years’ experience as an HR Manager

Industrial Relations

Motor/Insurance industry experience would be ideal

MIBCO, beneficial but not necessarily expected

HR degree or diploma

Key Performance areas:

Ensure that relevant administration and HR system requirements are met at all times

Provide letters of offer and letters of engagement

Conduct exit interviews

Ensure compliance with internal and external legislative and governance requirements

Including LRA, BCEA, EE and OHASA

Oversee quarterly EE meetings

Provide expert HR input at all levels of the organisation

Consult with line when a position becomes available to ensure suitable replacement is made when necessary

Ensure accurate and timeous completion of reports and audits monthly

Monthly completion of HR reports

Lead and develop the HR team

Recruit high performing, resilient HR staff to ensure succession

Please send CVs to [Email Address Removed]

Salary: CTC R40 000 – R60 000pm

Desired Skills:

HRM

Human Resources Manager

IR

CCMA

HR Management

MIBCO

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

