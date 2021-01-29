My client in Sandton is a major player in the motor and motor related industry. They are currently recruiting for an HR Manager to join their team of 3. This person will be reporting to the HR Director and will have HR Officers and HR Administrators report to them. You will be expected to provide a value adding Human Resources partnership to management and staff in the relevant business units. You will also need to ensure structures and processes are in place to protect the Group in terms of legislation and compliance, and internal best practices.
Experience needed:
- About 5 years’ experience as an HR Manager
- Industrial Relations
- Motor/Insurance industry experience would be ideal
- MIBCO, beneficial but not necessarily expected
- HR degree or diploma
Key Performance areas:
- Ensure that relevant administration and HR system requirements are met at all times
- Provide letters of offer and letters of engagement
- Conduct exit interviews
- Ensure compliance with internal and external legislative and governance requirements
- Including LRA, BCEA, EE and OHASA
- Oversee quarterly EE meetings
- Provide expert HR input at all levels of the organisation
- Consult with line when a position becomes available to ensure suitable replacement is made when necessary
- Ensure accurate and timeous completion of reports and audits monthly
- Monthly completion of HR reports
- Lead and develop the HR team
- Recruit high performing, resilient HR staff to ensure succession
Please send CVs to [Email Address Removed]
Salary: CTC R40 000 – R60 000pm
Desired Skills:
- HRM
- Human Resources Manager
- IR
- CCMA
- HR Management
- MIBCO
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma