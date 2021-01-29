Maintenance Supervisor (Instrumentation)

Jan 29, 2021

Our client in the Mining Industry, has an EE opportunity available for a Maintenance Supervisor (Instrumentation). This position will be based in the Steelpoort, Limpopo area.

Requirements:

  • Relevant N6 Diploma in instrumentation
  • 4 Years relevant experience
  • 1 Year Supervisory experience in a similar environment will be advantageous
  • Instrumentation trade required
  • Experience in chrome smelting operations will be advantageous
  • Siemens PLC experience will be advantageous
  • Rockwell PLC experience will be advantageous
  • Computer Literacy is required
  • Knowledge and in-depth experience in Automation, Instrumentation and control
  • Up to date with the latest technologies related to Automation, instrumentation and control
  • Valid SA driver’s license is required
  • SAP experience will be advantageous
  • HR SAP, MES and IMS experience will be advantageous
  • PLC knowledge specific Siemens PLC

KPAs:

  • Mobilise resources to attend to plant stoppages as quickly and safely as possible
  • Provide constant feedback to the plant production personnel with regard to the progress of any maintenance work on the plant
  • Prioritise unplanned breakdown and authorize work
  • Ensure equipment spares availability where required
  • Initiate root cause failure analysis
  • Assess notification details and scope of work to ensure the scope of work meets the required standard
  • Contractor Management
  • Rotables management

Please take note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

