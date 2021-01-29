Maintenance Supervisor (Instrumentation)

Our client in the Mining Industry, has an EE opportunity available for a Maintenance Supervisor (Instrumentation). This position will be based in the Steelpoort, Limpopo area.

Requirements:

Relevant N6 Diploma in instrumentation

4 Years relevant experience

1 Year Supervisory experience in a similar environment will be advantageous

Instrumentation trade required

Experience in chrome smelting operations will be advantageous

Siemens PLC experience will be advantageous

Rockwell PLC experience will be advantageous

Computer Literacy is required

Knowledge and in-depth experience in Automation, Instrumentation and control

Up to date with the latest technologies related to Automation, instrumentation and control

Valid SA driver’s license is required

SAP experience will be advantageous

HR SAP, MES and IMS experience will be advantageous

PLC knowledge specific Siemens PLC

KPAs:

Mobilise resources to attend to plant stoppages as quickly and safely as possible

Provide constant feedback to the plant production personnel with regard to the progress of any maintenance work on the plant

Prioritise unplanned breakdown and authorize work

Ensure equipment spares availability where required

Initiate root cause failure analysis

Assess notification details and scope of work to ensure the scope of work meets the required standard

Contractor Management

Rotables management

Please take note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position