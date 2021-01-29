Our client in the Mining Industry, has an EE opportunity available for a Maintenance Supervisor (Instrumentation). This position will be based in the Steelpoort, Limpopo area.
Requirements:
- Relevant N6 Diploma in instrumentation
- 4 Years relevant experience
- 1 Year Supervisory experience in a similar environment will be advantageous
- Instrumentation trade required
- Experience in chrome smelting operations will be advantageous
- Siemens PLC experience will be advantageous
- Rockwell PLC experience will be advantageous
- Computer Literacy is required
- Knowledge and in-depth experience in Automation, Instrumentation and control
- Up to date with the latest technologies related to Automation, instrumentation and control
- Valid SA driver’s license is required
- SAP experience will be advantageous
- HR SAP, MES and IMS experience will be advantageous
- PLC knowledge specific Siemens PLC
KPAs:
- Mobilise resources to attend to plant stoppages as quickly and safely as possible
- Provide constant feedback to the plant production personnel with regard to the progress of any maintenance work on the plant
- Prioritise unplanned breakdown and authorize work
- Ensure equipment spares availability where required
- Initiate root cause failure analysis
- Assess notification details and scope of work to ensure the scope of work meets the required standard
- Contractor Management
- Rotables management
Please take note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.