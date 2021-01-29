Management and Tax Accountant at Merensky Timber

The ideal candidate will be responsible for the full management accountant function and cost accounting for the Timber group, tax accounting function for the HMH group and payroll for the HMH group
Desired Skills:
- Newley Qualified CA
- Understanding of SA Tax Law
- Understanding of International Tax
- Knowledge of tax submissions
- VAT
- Paye
- Knowledge of Annual Financial Statements
- Knowledge of Management reports
- Commercial ability
- Excellent organisational skills
- Computer Literacy
- MS Office Suite
- Advanced Excel
- Effective Communication
- Commitment to accuracy and quality
- Service oriented
- work under pressure
- Integrity
- Attention to detail
- High level of confidentiality
- Self-starter
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree