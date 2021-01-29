Management and Tax Accountant at Merensky Timber

The ideal candidate will be responsible for the full management accountant function and cost accounting for the Timber group, tax accounting function for the HMH group and payroll for the HMH group

Desired Skills:

Newley Qualified CA

Understanding of SA Tax Law

Understanding of International Tax

Knowledge of tax submissions

VAT

Paye

Knowledge of Annual Financial Statements

Knowledge of Management reports

Commercial ability

Excellent organisational skills

Computer Literacy

MS Office Suite

Advanced Excel

Effective Communication

Commitment to accuracy and quality

Service oriented

work under pressure

Integrity

Attention to detail

High level of confidentiality

Self-starter

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

