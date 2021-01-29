Nurse Clinician

To: APPLICANTS

VACANCY: NURSE CLINICIANS IN THE UTHUKELA DISTRICT (CONTRACT)

DIRECTIONS TO APPLICANTS: –

THE FOLLOWING DOCUMENTS SHOULD BE EMAILED:

CV with full job functions / duties, certified copies of Identity Document, Driver’s License (if applicable), all Qualifications (Matric Certificate, Tertiary and other courses) Professional Registration Certificates – Proof of Residential Address from Ward Councillor – not older than 3 months

Failure to comply with the above instruction will disqualify applicants

Please note that due to a large number of applications received, only the short-listed applicants will be contacted by Tower Group

(This institution is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer, whose aim is to promote representativity at all levels of different Occupational Categories in the Institution and People with disabilities are encouraged to apply for the post/s)

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12

Diploma/ Degree in Nursing (with Midwifery) OR

Diploma in Midwifery

Current Registration with SANC

NIMART trained with Initiating experience

PHC (Primary Health Care) experience

IMCI (Integrated Management of Childhood Illnesses) experience

Valid Drivers License

Clear Criminal Record

Proof of Residential Address from Ward Councillor – not older than 3 months

Available immediately (Unemployed due to this being a contract position)

APPLICATIONS SHOULD BE EMAILED TO [Email Address Removed]

CLOSING DATE: 11 FEBRUARY 2021

Learn more/Apply for this position