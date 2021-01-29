Nurse Clinician

To: APPLICANTS
VACANCY: NURSE CLINICIANS IN THE UTHUKELA DISTRICT (CONTRACT)
DIRECTIONS TO APPLICANTS: –
THE FOLLOWING DOCUMENTS SHOULD BE EMAILED:
CV with full job functions / duties, certified copies of Identity Document, Driver’s License (if applicable), all Qualifications (Matric Certificate, Tertiary and other courses) Professional Registration Certificates – Proof of Residential Address from Ward Councillor – not older than 3 months
Failure to comply with the above instruction will disqualify applicants
Please note that due to a large number of applications received, only the short-listed applicants will be contacted by Tower Group
(This institution is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer, whose aim is to promote representativity at all levels of different Occupational Categories in the Institution and People with disabilities are encouraged to apply for the post/s)
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Grade 12
- Diploma/ Degree in Nursing (with Midwifery) OR
- Diploma in Midwifery
- Current Registration with SANC
- NIMART trained with Initiating experience
- PHC (Primary Health Care) experience
- IMCI (Integrated Management of Childhood Illnesses) experience
- Valid Drivers License
- Clear Criminal Record
- Proof of Residential Address from Ward Councillor – not older than 3 months
- Available immediately (Unemployed due to this being a contract position)
APPLICATIONS SHOULD BE EMAILED TO [Email Address Removed]
CLOSING DATE: 11 FEBRUARY 2021