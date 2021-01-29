Principle Clinical Psychologist

Jan 29, 2021

Our client is the Tertiary education is seeking a Principle Clinical Psychologist.
Someone with relevant or necessary experience.

Key Outputs:

  • Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology
  • Current registration with the HPCSA as a Clinical Psychologist
  • 5 or more years post-qualifying experience as a practising clinical psychologist
  • Demonstrated people management skills & experience as well as clinical supervision of psychologists.
  • Personal accountability & commitment to the students as clients.
  • Strong interest in and empathic attitude to working with students
  • Flexibility and adaptability to a variety of presenting problems.
  • Must be able to work within a multidisciplinary team.
  • Skills and sensitivity to engage students on matters of mental health in forums and similar settings.
  • Teamwork and sound interpersonal relationship skills.
  • Ability to work overtime as and when required.

Futher Advantageous:

  • Experience of counselling in a higher education setting

Responsibilities:

  • Overseeing a responsive service that is student-centered, transformative, and aligned to a Primary Health
  • Care orientation and philosophy in the delivery of mental health services
  • Providing leadership, direction and innovation in the provision of mental health services through the Student Wellness Service (SWS)
  • Playing a lead role in promoting the Student Mental Health Policy.
  • Planning, coordinating and supervising the activities of the counselling team
  • Assessment, diagnosis and treatment of students presenting with psychological, psychosocial and/or psychiatric problems
  • Participating in policy work and other activities aimed at development and promotion of mental health community
  • Coordinating and participating in in-service training programmes/workshops for staff
  • Promoting mental health/psychosocial education, awareness and related life-skills programmes in line with Student Wellness Service (SWS) objectives
  • Supporting the attending therapist where necessary; in case of mental health/psychiatric emergencies at SWS, to arrange for admission to an appropriate hospital / health service facility.
  • Co-ordinating and/or participating in various portfolios or projects that are set up in the SWS in line with its objectives.
  • Teamwork and sound interpersonal relationship skills whilst exercising leadership and accountability as the Principal Psychologist
  • Providing regular biannual quality assurance reports on performance of the division.
  • Deputise for the Director, SWS upon request

Only serious candidates meeting the minimum requirements to apply.

Desired Skills:

  • Clinical Psychology

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Tertiary Education
  • 5 to 10 years Therapist

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Masters
  • Health Professions Council of South Africa

