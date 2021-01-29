Principle Clinical Psychologist

Our client is the Tertiary education is seeking a Principle Clinical Psychologist.

Someone with relevant or necessary experience.

Key Outputs:

Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology

Current registration with the HPCSA as a Clinical Psychologist

5 or more years post-qualifying experience as a practising clinical psychologist

Demonstrated people management skills & experience as well as clinical supervision of psychologists.

Personal accountability & commitment to the students as clients.

Strong interest in and empathic attitude to working with students

Flexibility and adaptability to a variety of presenting problems.

Must be able to work within a multidisciplinary team.

Skills and sensitivity to engage students on matters of mental health in forums and similar settings.

Teamwork and sound interpersonal relationship skills.

Ability to work overtime as and when required.

Futher Advantageous:

Experience of counselling in a higher education setting

Responsibilities:

Overseeing a responsive service that is student-centered, transformative, and aligned to a Primary Health

Care orientation and philosophy in the delivery of mental health services

Providing leadership, direction and innovation in the provision of mental health services through the Student Wellness Service (SWS)

Playing a lead role in promoting the Student Mental Health Policy.

Planning, coordinating and supervising the activities of the counselling team

Assessment, diagnosis and treatment of students presenting with psychological, psychosocial and/or psychiatric problems

Participating in policy work and other activities aimed at development and promotion of mental health community

Coordinating and participating in in-service training programmes/workshops for staff

Promoting mental health/psychosocial education, awareness and related life-skills programmes in line with Student Wellness Service (SWS) objectives

Supporting the attending therapist where necessary; in case of mental health/psychiatric emergencies at SWS, to arrange for admission to an appropriate hospital / health service facility.

Co-ordinating and/or participating in various portfolios or projects that are set up in the SWS in line with its objectives.

Teamwork and sound interpersonal relationship skills whilst exercising leadership and accountability as the Principal Psychologist

Providing regular biannual quality assurance reports on performance of the division.

Deputise for the Director, SWS upon request

Only serious candidates meeting the minimum requirements to apply.

Desired Skills:

Clinical Psychology

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Tertiary Education

5 to 10 years Therapist

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Masters

Health Professions Council of South Africa

