Our client is the Tertiary education is seeking a Principle Clinical Psychologist.
Someone with relevant or necessary experience.
Key Outputs:
- Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology
- Current registration with the HPCSA as a Clinical Psychologist
- 5 or more years post-qualifying experience as a practising clinical psychologist
- Demonstrated people management skills & experience as well as clinical supervision of psychologists.
- Personal accountability & commitment to the students as clients.
- Strong interest in and empathic attitude to working with students
- Flexibility and adaptability to a variety of presenting problems.
- Must be able to work within a multidisciplinary team.
- Skills and sensitivity to engage students on matters of mental health in forums and similar settings.
- Teamwork and sound interpersonal relationship skills.
- Ability to work overtime as and when required.
Futher Advantageous:
- Experience of counselling in a higher education setting
Responsibilities:
- Overseeing a responsive service that is student-centered, transformative, and aligned to a Primary Health
- Care orientation and philosophy in the delivery of mental health services
- Providing leadership, direction and innovation in the provision of mental health services through the Student Wellness Service (SWS)
- Playing a lead role in promoting the Student Mental Health Policy.
- Planning, coordinating and supervising the activities of the counselling team
- Assessment, diagnosis and treatment of students presenting with psychological, psychosocial and/or psychiatric problems
- Participating in policy work and other activities aimed at development and promotion of mental health community
- Coordinating and participating in in-service training programmes/workshops for staff
- Promoting mental health/psychosocial education, awareness and related life-skills programmes in line with Student Wellness Service (SWS) objectives
- Supporting the attending therapist where necessary; in case of mental health/psychiatric emergencies at SWS, to arrange for admission to an appropriate hospital / health service facility.
- Co-ordinating and/or participating in various portfolios or projects that are set up in the SWS in line with its objectives.
- Teamwork and sound interpersonal relationship skills whilst exercising leadership and accountability as the Principal Psychologist
- Providing regular biannual quality assurance reports on performance of the division.
- Deputise for the Director, SWS upon request
Only serious candidates meeting the minimum requirements to apply.
Desired Skills:
- Clinical Psychology
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Tertiary Education
- 5 to 10 years Therapist
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Masters
- Health Professions Council of South Africa