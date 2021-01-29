Roads & Transportation Manager at Ntice Search

My Client, a leading engineering company is seeking a Roads and Transportation Lead who will direct, administer, and coordinate the activities of the division in accordance with policies, goals and objectives established by the BoardRequirements  Education, Language & Qualifications

  •  BEng, BTech or BSc Civil Engineering
  • Masters or Honours degree will be an advantage
  • Professional Registration with ECSA as Engineer/Technologist
  • Pr. CPCM at SACPCMP will be an advantage
  • NQF Level 5 and 7 LIC will be an added advantage

  Essential knowledge, Skills & Experience.

  • SANRAL and Provincial Government roads experience.
  • Project execution management and leadership skills
  • Excellent Management skills.
  • Business and financial acumen
  • Acknowledged and proven specialist knowledge of applicable local and international standards and
  • statutory and regulatory requirements.
  • A specialist technical background with a minimum of 15 years engineering experience which includes a minimum of 10 years post registration experience.
  • A specialist technical background with a minimum of at least 15 years engineering experience of which 10 years must be operational management experience
  • Ability to build strong internal and external relationships
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Responsibilities Formulate and implement strategy

  • Formulate workable and realistic strategic plans which address the current and future requirements of the division and in line with company strategy.
  • Drive implementation as agreed with the COO
  • Adjust plans to meet business needs, achieving objectives as agreed with the COO.
  • Plan new initiatives in response to internal and external dynamics in collaboration with relevant Heads of Department and Project Managers.
  • Drive appropriate alliances with external parties to enhance delivery options and efficiencies.

 Achieve business growth

  • Use market intelligence gathered from various sources to identify viable business opportunities which enhance the division’s and businesses’ growth.
  • Direct and participate in growth activities, including investigations, evaluations, and negotiations, in accordance with objectives and plans communicated by the COO.
  • Drive innovation within the division to create new income streams and improve efficiency levels.
  • Achieve stipulated profitability targets through new as well as existing projects.
  • Monitor compliance with company branding in all marketing and sales activities conducted within the division.
  • Authorise proposals for new projects within the division, according to delegation of authority, checking that costs have been adequately covered and profitability is achieved.

 Manage operational governance

  • Monitor compliance with company Quality processes and procedures, following up on issues identified with the relevant stakeholders.
  • Implement appropriate risk assessments, policies, procedures, and applicable standards for the business unit.
  • Implement effective compliance frameworks and procedures.
  • Take accountability in the execution of the compliance function by placing a high priority on achieving ethical business standards.
  • Ensure that all activities and operations are performed in compliance with regulations and laws governing business operations.
  • Apply principles of good governance to the operation of the division.

 Manage operational performance

  • Direct the development and implementation of procedures and controls, to promote information flow in the division.
  • Ensure that relevant operational policies are implemented throughout the division.
  • Review reports and statistics, identifying and dealing with problem areas in order to achieve targets.
  • Appraise and evaluate results for the division regularly and report these results to the COO.
  • Implement service level agreements to ensure customer satisfaction.
  • Monitor adherence to procedures and guidelines taking appropriate corrective action.
  • Implement an execution strategy for projects in new countries, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders and achieve buy in to planned approach.
  • Work with Heads of Department and Project managers to implement changes and to provide an integrated service.
  • Drive project implementation of key projects, evaluating progress in terms of set objectives.

 Continuous improvement

  • Identify areas of improvement to meet business needs of the division.
  • Formulate processes and technological improvement solutions to enhance efficiencies
  • Manage project implementation and evaluating progress in terms of set objectives.
  • Achieve alignment with local and global best practice approaches in process improvement implementation as appropriate.

 Capacity Planning

  • Plan skills and logistics required to meet project demands so that projects are adequately resourced, in collaboration with the relevant Heads of Department, Project Managers and other Divisional Executives.
  • Adjust project resources, as needed, in response to project changes, minimising negative overall impact on the division.
  • Annually prepare budget implementation plan for the division within stipulated timeframes,
  • Manage costs/expenditure in accordance with divisional budget.
  • Improve project delivery efficiencies within the Division to ensure that more can be done with less Manage BBBEE compliance in accordance with agreed objectives and frameworks.
  • Promote opportunities for development of disadvantaged groups through mentorship and sponsorship programmes.

 Manage Stakeholder relationships

  • Engage and build relationships with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that they support the company.
  • Assess and understand customer needs, achieving ROI for customers on service rendered according To project objectives.
  • Monitor internal delivery to customers through compliance with Service Level Agreements and/or achievement of stipulated project objectives.
  • Achieve integration of processes in the division in collaboration with other functions, delivering required objectives.
  • Ensure processes and structures are in place to deliver required service levels and resolve problems.
  • Resolve customer problems to ensure retention of customer base.
  • Represent the business unit/company in appropriate meetings and forums.
  • Continually assess and mitigate stakeholder risks by giving feedback from division to the COO.

 Manage staff

  • Delegate responsibilities, as necessa

