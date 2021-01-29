SAP Business Development Manager at GoldenRule

The Role: Business Development Managers with focus on SAP.

Focus on SAP Sales -Previous Microsoft Sales experience beneficial

Skills:- Experience in sale of SAP products- Strong sales hunter who can acquire new logos- Identify sales leads and develop new business- Maintain and foster longstanding client relationships- Communicate effectively with cross-functional and cultural groups to formulate appropriate sales proposition- Resilient and excel in a fast-paced, high energy, entrepreneurial environment

Location: Johannesburg, South Africa

12 month contract

