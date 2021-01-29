Senior Accountant

Purpose of the job
The position needs to provide professional services in the following areas:
- Compliance – compliance support to the CFO and other financial professionals within the Company ensuring compliance in all aspects of Finance and related topics within the Companies
- Financial and statutory reporting –compiling monthly management accounts for circa 11 investment holding companies. Consolidation of monthly management accounts. Preparation of annual consolidated budget. Full spectrum of annual audit, including drawing up of audited financial statements
- Internal audit – sole custodian of internal audit function. This function needs to be implemented from scratch with the focus on fraud prevention and detection.
Key performance areas
Compliance
- Tax compliance
- Manage tax compliance function and planning across all companies, including tax returns, calculations and tax audits
- Provide technical support to group companies on all tax related matters (VAT, PAYE, Companies Tax)
- IFRS compliance
- Preparation of AFS
- Technical reviews and implementation
- Risk related compliance
- IT Management / governance
- Risk Management / governance
- King IV compliance
- FICA
- Manage all FICA and KYC related enquiries and information
Financial and statutory reporting
- Financial and reporting
- Monthly review and sign off Bookkeeper reconciliations, journals and reports
- Daily / weekly sign off of payments loaded on SBSA online by Bookkeeper
- Preparation of weekly cash flow forecast
- Preparation and consolidation of monthly accounts, annual budgets and forecasts, and financial reports for management, shareholders and lenders
- Statutory reporting
- Preparations of AFS
- Liaison with external auditors
- Ensure smooth completion of external audit of whole group within 90 days of year end
- Other financial related
- Post-deal accounting entries
- Payroll back up person
Internal audit
- Yearly programme to be established and signed off by the Finance and Risk Committee
- Fraud prevention and detection programme to be maintained and improved
- Best practice to be rolled out at all subsidiaries and associates
- Procurement reviews
Qualifications and experience
- Minimum qualification: Recently qualified CA(SA)
- Big five audit experience