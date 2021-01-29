Senior Accountant

Purpose of the job

The position needs to provide professional services in the following areas:

Compliance – compliance support to the CFO and other financial professionals within the Company ensuring compliance in all aspects of Finance and related topics within the Companies

Financial and statutory reporting –compiling monthly management accounts for circa 11 investment holding companies. Consolidation of monthly management accounts. Preparation of annual consolidated budget. Full spectrum of annual audit, including drawing up of audited financial statements

Internal audit – sole custodian of internal audit function. This function needs to be implemented from scratch with the focus on fraud prevention and detection.

Key performance areas

Compliance

Tax compliance Manage tax compliance function and planning across all companies, including tax returns, calculations and tax audits Provide technical support to group companies on all tax related matters (VAT, PAYE, Companies Tax) IFRS compliance Preparation of AFS Technical reviews and implementation Risk related compliance IT Management / governance Risk Management / governance King IV compliance FICA Manage all FICA and KYC related enquiries and information



Financial and statutory reporting

Financial and reporting Monthly review and sign off Bookkeeper reconciliations, journals and reports Daily / weekly sign off of payments loaded on SBSA online by Bookkeeper Preparation of weekly cash flow forecast Preparation and consolidation of monthly accounts, annual budgets and forecasts, and financial reports for management, shareholders and lenders



Statutory reporting Preparations of AFS Liaison with external auditors Ensure smooth completion of external audit of whole group within 90 days of year end Other financial related Post-deal accounting entries Payroll back up person



Internal audit

Yearly programme to be established and signed off by the Finance and Risk Committee

Fraud prevention and detection programme to be maintained and improved

Best practice to be rolled out at all subsidiaries and associates

Procurement reviews

Qualifications and experience

Minimum qualification: Recently qualified CA(SA)

Big five audit experience

