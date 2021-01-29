Software Engineer

Jan 29, 2021

  • Matric / Grade 12 essential
  • 3 year degree / diploma / Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, BusinessAdministration, or other related field essential
  • 5+ years relevant experience of which a minimum of three years is in programming and/or systemsanalysis applying agile frameworks essential
  • Experience working with agile methodologies, such as Scrum, Kanban, XP, LSD, and FDD
  • Experience working with multiple programming and markup languages, such as HTML, CSS,JavaScript, Java, Ruby, SQL, XML, JSON, YAML, and Python, and paradigms such as object-oriented-, even-driven-, procedural-, functional-, and declarative programming
  • Strong knowledge of software architecture principles
  • Experience working in cloud-native environments
  • Professional experience and knowledge of the Telecommunications industry preferred
  • Certified Scrum Developer (CSD) preferred
  • Competency in UX principles and practices preferred

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • Java

