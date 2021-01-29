Software Engineer

- Matric / Grade 12 essential
- 3 year degree / diploma / Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, BusinessAdministration, or other related field essential
- 5+ years relevant experience of which a minimum of three years is in programming and/or systemsanalysis applying agile frameworks essential
- Experience working with agile methodologies, such as Scrum, Kanban, XP, LSD, and FDD
- Experience working with multiple programming and markup languages, such as HTML, CSS,JavaScript, Java, Ruby, SQL, XML, JSON, YAML, and Python, and paradigms such as object-oriented-, even-driven-, procedural-, functional-, and declarative programming
- Strong knowledge of software architecture principles
- Experience working in cloud-native environments
- Professional experience and knowledge of the Telecommunications industry preferred
- Certified Scrum Developer (CSD) preferred
- Competency in UX principles and practices preferred
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- Java