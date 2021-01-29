Solution Architect at Ntice Search

Jan 29, 2021

My client, a well-known telecommunications company, is looking for a Solution Architect to be design and lead the implementation of a solutions and capability architecture for a particular business capability / user journey.  You will be responsible for reviewing the target architecture vision and roadmap, evaluating, and prioritizing roadmap items, and translating them into designs and non-functional requirements. Duties

  • Translate the overall digital vision and target architecture into corresponding solution designs and change requirements
  • Design end-to-end solutions and cross domain integration and APIs
  • Define non-functional, operational, and quality requirements for solutions
  • Define technical stories to enable business capabilities, fostering re-use of existing components, and accept technical features following demos
  • Collaborate to plan the release of technical stories
  • Provide guidance to delivery teams to ensure alignment
  • Facilitate solution compliance to security, privacy, and regulatory needs
  • Manage technical debt and technology obsolescence at solution level
  • Advocate adoption of new technologies into solutions
  • Solution architecture and design
  • Feasibility analysis
  • Business capability / customer journey architecture governance in agile software delivery
  • Technical enablers, integration APIs, and detailed technical and operational story design
  • Infrastructure design
  • Estimation techniques for scaled agile
  • Technology Innovation: scouting, screening, and evaluation
  • Cost of ownership of technology, application portfolio management
  • Web-scale cloud-native architectures including IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS
  • Design of web-scale architectures and systems of innovation and engagement
  • DevOps practices and automation tools
  • Artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data technologies and architectures
  • Management of technical debt

 Requirements

  • Must have technical / professional qualifications:
  • Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Systems Analysis, or another related field
  • Five to seven years of experience in at least three disciplines
    • E.g., business, information, solution or technical architecture, application development, middleware, information analysis, database management or operations in a multitier environment
  • Extensive exposure to multiple, diverse technologies and processing environments
  • Experience in business capability modelling and technical and solution architecture development in a digital business context
  • Experience working with agile methodologies, such as Scrum, Kanban, XP, TDD, and BDD
  • Experience and knowledge of digital and Telecommunications industries strongly preferred
  • Vendor and technology neutral driven primarily by long-term business outcomes rather than personal preferences
  • Ability to understand long-term (‘big picture’) and short-term perspectives of events and change and how they relate to achieving business outcomes

