Solution Architect at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known telecommunications company, is looking for a Solution Architect to be design and lead the implementation of a solutions and capability architecture for a particular business capability / user journey. You will be responsible for reviewing the target architecture vision and roadmap, evaluating, and prioritizing roadmap items, and translating them into designs and non-functional requirements. Duties

Translate the overall digital vision and target architecture into corresponding solution designs and change requirements

Design end-to-end solutions and cross domain integration and APIs

Define non-functional, operational, and quality requirements for solutions

Define technical stories to enable business capabilities, fostering re-use of existing components, and accept technical features following demos

Collaborate to plan the release of technical stories

Provide guidance to delivery teams to ensure alignment

Facilitate solution compliance to security, privacy, and regulatory needs

Manage technical debt and technology obsolescence at solution level

Advocate adoption of new technologies into solutions

Solution architecture and design

Feasibility analysis

Business capability / customer journey architecture governance in agile software delivery

Technical enablers, integration APIs, and detailed technical and operational story design

Infrastructure design

Estimation techniques for scaled agile

Technology Innovation: scouting, screening, and evaluation

Cost of ownership of technology, application portfolio management

Web-scale cloud-native architectures including IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS

Design of web-scale architectures and systems of innovation and engagement

DevOps practices and automation tools

Artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data technologies and architectures

Management of technical debt

Requirements

Must have technical / professional qualifications:

Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Systems Analysis, or another related field

Five to seven years of experience in at least three disciplines E.g., business, information, solution or technical architecture, application development, middleware, information analysis, database management or operations in a multitier environment

Extensive exposure to multiple, diverse technologies and processing environments

Experience in business capability modelling and technical and solution architecture development in a digital business context

Experience working with agile methodologies, such as Scrum, Kanban, XP, TDD, and BDD

Experience and knowledge of digital and Telecommunications industries strongly preferred

Vendor and technology neutral driven primarily by long-term business outcomes rather than personal preferences

Ability to understand long-term (‘big picture’) and short-term perspectives of events and change and how they relate to achieving business outcomes

