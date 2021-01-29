Solution Architect at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known telecommunications company, is looking for a Solution Architect to be design and lead the implementation of a solutions and capability architecture for a particular business capability / user journey. You will be responsible for reviewing the target architecture vision and roadmap, evaluating, and prioritizing roadmap items, and translating them into designs and non-functional requirements. Duties
- Translate the overall digital vision and target architecture into corresponding solution designs and change requirements
- Design end-to-end solutions and cross domain integration and APIs
- Define non-functional, operational, and quality requirements for solutions
- Define technical stories to enable business capabilities, fostering re-use of existing components, and accept technical features following demos
- Collaborate to plan the release of technical stories
- Provide guidance to delivery teams to ensure alignment
- Facilitate solution compliance to security, privacy, and regulatory needs
- Manage technical debt and technology obsolescence at solution level
- Advocate adoption of new technologies into solutions
- Solution architecture and design
- Feasibility analysis
- Business capability / customer journey architecture governance in agile software delivery
- Technical enablers, integration APIs, and detailed technical and operational story design
- Infrastructure design
- Estimation techniques for scaled agile
- Technology Innovation: scouting, screening, and evaluation
- Cost of ownership of technology, application portfolio management
- Web-scale cloud-native architectures including IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS
- Design of web-scale architectures and systems of innovation and engagement
- DevOps practices and automation tools
- Artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data technologies and architectures
- Management of technical debt
Requirements
- Must have technical / professional qualifications:
- Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Systems Analysis, or another related field
- Five to seven years of experience in at least three disciplines
- E.g., business, information, solution or technical architecture, application development, middleware, information analysis, database management or operations in a multitier environment
- Extensive exposure to multiple, diverse technologies and processing environments
- Experience in business capability modelling and technical and solution architecture development in a digital business context
- Experience working with agile methodologies, such as Scrum, Kanban, XP, TDD, and BDD
- Experience and knowledge of digital and Telecommunications industries strongly preferred
- Vendor and technology neutral driven primarily by long-term business outcomes rather than personal preferences
- Ability to understand long-term (‘big picture’) and short-term perspectives of events and change and how they relate to achieving business outcomes