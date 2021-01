Telesales Rep Menlyn – Ref 20502

Introduction

Exciting opportunity at a reputable firm in Menlyn!

Duties & Responsibilities

Responsible for selling tickets for Events and Training summits.

Answering to client inquiries, providing information, filling reservations.

Calling on new and existing members.

Follow up on ticket sales.

Desired Experience & Qualification

2 years experience in Telesales NOT NEGOTIABLE

Pretoria based, will have remote working options – Especially now during lockdown level 3.

Package & Remuneration

Basic R 5 000 + commission (earning potential R 15000 to R25000 per month).

Interested?

Kindly apply directly online!

Desired Skills:

sales

Telesales

ticket sales

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

