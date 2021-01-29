Workforce Planner

Well established Telecommunications Company is looking for a Workforce Planner based in Durban, with experience in shifting and scheduling for an assisted sales inbound call centre environment. The successful incumbent must have scheduling or workforce planning skills and have strong operational experience within an inbound sales and service blended environment.

Purpose:

Responsible for all WFP tasks within the Assisted Sales Inbound environment. Key responsibilities will include daily, weekly, and monthly forecasting and all related scheduling functions. Tracking schedule adherence and monitoring daily attendance. Daily monitoring of volumes and call centre performance metrics and ensuring staffing quotas are meeting the volume requirements.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

2+ years’ experience in Workforce Planning, preferably in a blended sales and service contact centres with at least 50+ employees

Experience with Workforce Management software and or excel models (scheduling, performance tracking, reporting, trend analysis)

Demonstrated strong analytical skills, with emphasis on forecasting and tracking Inbound Call Centre performance metrics

Broad understanding of Inbound metrics and how to achieve optimal performance through them, including SL, FCR, NPS, AHT, occupancy etc.

Ability to work alone with minimum supervision as well as with others in a team environment, often under time pressure

Ability to multitask and juggle several tasks at the same time

Ability to effectively communicate orally and in writing with co-workers, management team, other Departments, vendors, and outside agencies, including being sensitive to professional ethics

Ability to effectively direct colleagues to take the necessary action timeously to improve SL and performance within the call centre

Ability and willingness to learn new software applications

Ability to be highly organized with an emphasis on accuracy and timeliness

Ability to organize information and have attention to detail and accurately follow procedures

Ability to sit the entire workday viewing a computer monitor and track performance statistics

Ability to work occasional evenings and weekends to meet deadlines

Responsibilities:

Prepares intraday reports on staff attendance

Reconciles attendance daily with employee timesheets against schedule and time in/time out reporting

Manages changes to scheduling to ensure adequate daily resource coverage

Communicate with management and operations team to ensure compliance with schedules and SLA as well as company standards

Maintain running report of attendance incidents

Ensures hours are accurately accumulated and categorized in a format compatible with company and department payroll procedures

Monitor attendance and schedule adherence

Processes management requests for modifications of scheduling events (meetings/training, etc.)

Drive continuous improvement, including making recommendations to improve scheduling efficiency and team member satisfaction

Collaborate with Management on identifying opportunities to further optimize our workforce

Communicates and works with staff members, management, Human Resources, and Accounting

Performs any other related duties as required or assigned

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Workforce Planning

Workforce Management System

Reporting

Tracking

Learn more/Apply for this position