Well established Telecommunications Company is looking for a Workforce Planner based in Durban, with experience in shifting and scheduling for an assisted sales inbound call centre environment. The successful incumbent must have scheduling or workforce planning skills and have strong operational experience within an inbound sales and service blended environment.
Purpose:
- Responsible for all WFP tasks within the Assisted Sales Inbound environment. Key responsibilities will include daily, weekly, and monthly forecasting and all related scheduling functions. Tracking schedule adherence and monitoring daily attendance. Daily monitoring of volumes and call centre performance metrics and ensuring staffing quotas are meeting the volume requirements.
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:
- 2+ years’ experience in Workforce Planning, preferably in a blended sales and service contact centres with at least 50+ employees
- Experience with Workforce Management software and or excel models (scheduling, performance tracking, reporting, trend analysis)
- Demonstrated strong analytical skills, with emphasis on forecasting and tracking Inbound Call Centre performance metrics
- Broad understanding of Inbound metrics and how to achieve optimal performance through them, including SL, FCR, NPS, AHT, occupancy etc.
- Ability to work alone with minimum supervision as well as with others in a team environment, often under time pressure
- Ability to multitask and juggle several tasks at the same time
- Ability to effectively communicate orally and in writing with co-workers, management team, other Departments, vendors, and outside agencies, including being sensitive to professional ethics
- Ability to effectively direct colleagues to take the necessary action timeously to improve SL and performance within the call centre
- Ability and willingness to learn new software applications
- Ability to be highly organized with an emphasis on accuracy and timeliness
- Ability to organize information and have attention to detail and accurately follow procedures
- Ability to sit the entire workday viewing a computer monitor and track performance statistics
- Ability to work occasional evenings and weekends to meet deadlines
Responsibilities:
- Prepares intraday reports on staff attendance
- Reconciles attendance daily with employee timesheets against schedule and time in/time out reporting
- Manages changes to scheduling to ensure adequate daily resource coverage
- Communicate with management and operations team to ensure compliance with schedules and SLA as well as company standards
- Maintain running report of attendance incidents
- Ensures hours are accurately accumulated and categorized in a format compatible with company and department payroll procedures
- Monitor attendance and schedule adherence
- Processes management requests for modifications of scheduling events (meetings/training, etc.)
- Drive continuous improvement, including making recommendations to improve scheduling efficiency and team member satisfaction
- Collaborate with Management on identifying opportunities to further optimize our workforce
- Communicates and works with staff members, management, Human Resources, and Accounting
- Performs any other related duties as required or assigned
