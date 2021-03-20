Customer Services Representative

Mar 20, 2021

The Ideal candidate must be young, smart and vibrant and quaify as ffg:

Qualifications:

Minimum requirements:

  • Matric
  • Tertiary an added advantage
  • 2-3 years in Customer Services and Internal Salea

Software Skills;

  • Outlook 2010 Essentials
  • Syspro
  • Advanced Excel 2010 Essentials
  • Word 2010 Essentials

Skills:

  • Attention to detail
  • Ability to multitask and show initiative at all times.
  • Ability to work under pressure and still produce good quality results timeously.
  • Excellent presentation and reporting skills.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Deadline driven

  • Strong People Management skills and problem-solving skills.

  • Works well in a team

Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Internal Sales
  • Sales Administration
  • Packaging industry advantageousSkills and competencies:

  • Impressive planning, organisational and time management skills.

  • Type up Quotations & Email Quotations to customers

  • Send Order Acknowledgements to the customers
  • Send Invoice Register to customers
  • Attend to customer queries
  • Generate Back Order Reports & send to customers
  • Complete Weekly Sales Report
  • Generate Customer Usage Reports
  • All other related duties

Desired Skills:

  • Administration Customer Service
  • Attention to detail
  • Deadline driven
  • Direct Customer Service
  • Excellent communication skills

About The Employer:

Our client based in Westmead, Pinetown is a specialist flexible packaging business that offers high quality printed flexible packaging solutions for the food, beverage, confectionery, industrial and general merchandise markets.
Requires the services of a Customer Service Representative

