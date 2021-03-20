Customer Services Representative

The Ideal candidate must be young, smart and vibrant and quaify as ffg:
Qualifications:
Minimum requirements:
- Matric
- Tertiary an added advantage
- 2-3 years in Customer Services and Internal Salea
Software Skills;
- Outlook 2010 Essentials
- Syspro
- Advanced Excel 2010 Essentials
- Word 2010 Essentials
Skills:
- Attention to detail
- Ability to multitask and show initiative at all times.
- Ability to work under pressure and still produce good quality results timeously.
- Excellent presentation and reporting skills.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Deadline driven
-
Strong People Management skills and problem-solving skills.
-
Works well in a team
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Internal Sales
- Sales Administration
- Packaging industry advantageousSkills and competencies:
-
Impressive planning, organisational and time management skills.
-
Type up Quotations & Email Quotations to customers
- Send Order Acknowledgements to the customers
- Send Invoice Register to customers
- Attend to customer queries
- Generate Back Order Reports & send to customers
- Complete Weekly Sales Report
- Generate Customer Usage Reports
- All other related duties
Desired Skills:
- Administration Customer Service
- Attention to detail
- Deadline driven
- Direct Customer Service
- Excellent communication skills
About The Employer:
Our client based in Westmead, Pinetown is a specialist flexible packaging business that offers high quality printed flexible packaging solutions for the food, beverage, confectionery, industrial and general merchandise markets.
Requires the services of a Customer Service Representative