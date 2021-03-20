Customer Services Representative

The Ideal candidate must be young, smart and vibrant and quaify as ffg:

Qualifications:

Minimum requirements:

Matric

Tertiary an added advantage

2-3 years in Customer Services and Internal Salea

Software Skills;

Outlook 2010 Essentials

Syspro

Advanced Excel 2010 Essentials

Word 2010 Essentials

Skills:

Attention to detail

Ability to multitask and show initiative at all times.

Ability to work under pressure and still produce good quality results timeously.

Excellent presentation and reporting skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Deadline driven

Strong People Management skills and problem-solving skills.

Works well in a team

Roles and Responsibilities:

Internal Sales

Sales Administration

Packaging industry advantageousSkills and competencies:

Impressive planning, organisational and time management skills.

Type up Quotations & Email Quotations to customers

Send Order Acknowledgements to the customers

Send Invoice Register to customers

Attend to customer queries

Generate Back Order Reports & send to customers

Complete Weekly Sales Report

Generate Customer Usage Reports

All other related duties

About The Employer:

Our client based in Westmead, Pinetown is a specialist flexible packaging business that offers high quality printed flexible packaging solutions for the food, beverage, confectionery, industrial and general merchandise markets.

Requires the services of a Customer Service Representative

