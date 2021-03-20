Instructional Technologist at Business School

This full-time post supports the material development department of a business school, bringing business studies and short courses to life as seamless, interactive sixth-generation courseware on Moodle.

Duties:

Creating advanced interactive learning objects, including simulations, for repertoire of business courses

Uploading and illustrating interactive courseware on Moodle

Maintaining live courses on student portal

Ensuring correct material is available in right place on schedule

Regularly patrolling web links and other resources to ensure all are working

Testing all resources at go-live

Troubleshooting user issues

Setting up online assessments

Reviewing and testing courseware

Helping with other material development department duties as the need arises

Mentoring others, and sharing skills and knowledge

Education:

Degree or equivalent (business, IT or education qualification) an advantage but not essential

Skills and experience:

Previous experience in digital instructional design and development essential

Demonstrable familiarity with a major virtual learning environment, preferably Moodle

Competency in H5P

Experience with Unreal Engine and Tableau an advantage

Ability to use custom code and develop simulations

Excellent understanding of application of andragogic techniques, as well as cognitive and behavioural science

Standard office business personal computer skills

Willing and able to learn new IT applications swiftly

Excellent spelling

Attributes:

Eye for detail

Sound sense of visual hierarchy

Aptitude for translating text into multidimensional tools

Self-motivated, problem solver, reliable, organised, and utterly focused in planning and implementing tasks and duties related to role

Enthusiastic, quick learner, team player, and creative self-starter

Able to work under tight deadlines in pressured environment

Strong writing and verbal communication skills

Desired Skills:

As per above

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Business School in Sandton

