Materials Developer Co-ordinator at Business School

Mar 20, 2021

  • Help drive on-time production and maintenance of sixth-generation courses online and in print
  • Liaise with writers, videographers, faculty, instructional technologists, service and other personnel across departments and divisions to ensure courses are written, edited, illustrated, updated and published on time and according to institutional standards
  • Assist with development
  • Ensure service delivery
  • Support the head of material development with any administrative requirements, and help with other team tasks wherever and whenever required

Duties:

  • Actively manage schedule and material traffic from inception to publishing across platforms
  • Manage information repositories
  • Assist with output development
  • Handle inquiries about material
  • Populate work packages for writers
  • Help upskill team
  • Liaise across teams
  • Seamless communication and record keeping

Formal qualifications:
Desirable: Project management

Role-specific knowledge:
Required:

  • Project scheduling and management
  • Problem solving
  • Delegation
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Excellent spelling and “housekeeping”
  • Adept with Excel and all aspects of Word; familiarity with Moodle an advantage
  • Able to manage information repositories and version control
  • Able to create, or learn to create, simple graphics

Desired Skills:

  • Three to five years as a co-ordinator
  • preferably in an online education environment
  • Project Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Business School in Sandton

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Normal Co Benefits

Learn more/Apply for this position