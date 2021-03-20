Qlikview/ BI Specialist

Cape Town based Insurance concern requires an Intermediate to Senior Qlikview/ BI Specialist with SQL, QlikView & QlikSense experience to support the implementation of the business strategy through effective analysis and reporting

Minimum requirements:

Completed Degree/ BTech

SQL + QlikView + QlikSense experience

Minimum of 3 years experience in a similar role (from a financial services or insurance background)

Duties to include (among others):

-Understand and translate the needs of departments and stakeholders into technical/ BI solutions

-Design, build and deploy BI Solutions (Management Dashboards)

-Assist when new technology projects need to be implemented in terms of technical specifications & IT infrastructure

-Maintain and support data analysis tools: Qlik, SQL

-Reporting:

Monthly (including Exco reporting/ financial/ profitability and performance; Claims, New Business, Budgeting) and Annual reporting

-Includes supporting the CEO with investor relations by way of reporting and supporting corporate finance responsibilities, which include: Due Diligence, Financial Modelling & Forecasting through dashboards, analysis & reporting

Desired Skills:

sql

Qlikview

qliksense

SSRS

VB Scripting

insurance

Financial Services

BI Analyst Developer

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Included in CTC

