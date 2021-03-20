Cape Town based Insurance concern requires an Intermediate to Senior Qlikview/ BI Specialist with SQL, QlikView & QlikSense experience to support the implementation of the business strategy through effective analysis and reporting
Minimum requirements:
Completed Degree/ BTech
SQL + QlikView + QlikSense experience
Minimum of 3 years experience in a similar role (from a financial services or insurance background)
Duties to include (among others):
-Understand and translate the needs of departments and stakeholders into technical/ BI solutions
-Design, build and deploy BI Solutions (Management Dashboards)
-Assist when new technology projects need to be implemented in terms of technical specifications & IT infrastructure
-Maintain and support data analysis tools: Qlik, SQL
-Reporting:
Monthly (including Exco reporting/ financial/ profitability and performance; Claims, New Business, Budgeting) and Annual reporting
-Includes supporting the CEO with investor relations by way of reporting and supporting corporate finance responsibilities, which include: Due Diligence, Financial Modelling & Forecasting through dashboards, analysis & reporting
Contact [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- sql
- Qlikview
- qliksense
- SSRS
- VB Scripting
- insurance
- Financial Services
- BI Analyst Developer
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Included in CTC