Qlikview/ BI Specialist

Mar 20, 2021

Cape Town based Insurance concern requires an Intermediate to Senior Qlikview/ BI Specialist with SQL, QlikView & QlikSense experience to support the implementation of the business strategy through effective analysis and reporting

Minimum requirements:
Completed Degree/ BTech
SQL + QlikView + QlikSense experience
Minimum of 3 years experience in a similar role (from a financial services or insurance background)

Duties to include (among others):
-Understand and translate the needs of departments and stakeholders into technical/ BI solutions
-Design, build and deploy BI Solutions (Management Dashboards)
-Assist when new technology projects need to be implemented in terms of technical specifications & IT infrastructure
-Maintain and support data analysis tools: Qlik, SQL
-Reporting:
Monthly (including Exco reporting/ financial/ profitability and performance; Claims, New Business, Budgeting) and Annual reporting
-Includes supporting the CEO with investor relations by way of reporting and supporting corporate finance responsibilities, which include: Due Diligence, Financial Modelling & Forecasting through dashboards, analysis & reporting

Contact [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

  • sql
  • Qlikview
  • qliksense
  • SSRS
  • VB Scripting
  • insurance
  • Financial Services
  • BI Analyst Developer

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Included in CTC

Learn more/Apply for this position