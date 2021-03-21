Junior Cyber Security Engineer

Key performance Areas
- Relevant and current Product certifications (depending on the product supported)
- Proven skills and in-depth working knowledge of product that is being supported
- Troubleshooting and problem solving
- Networking skills
- Incident management
- Leadership skills
- Communication and business writing skills
- Reporting skills, being able to articulate technical reports into business language in order to provide situational awareness and specialist advisory
- Proven understanding and awareness of current developments in the prevailing global Cyber Security environment
Experience and Skills
- 1-3 years’ experience in endpoint security domain (although I would prefer 2-5 years if possible)
- Working with multiple endpoint suites
- McAfee and Cybereason advantageous with certifications in each (primary technology requirement)
- Symantec Endpoint Protection skills and certifications advantageous
- Microsoft skill and experience advantageous.
- Required security certification:
- N+
- S+
Behavioral competencies
- Team player and Team building (creation of a cohesive division)
- Must be effective in communication – written and verbal and listening skills
- Openness of mind and curiosity
- Structured thinking
- Teachability – (having a positive attitude and a willingness to learn)
- Individual thinking within the current role
- Collaboration – willingness and ability to collaborate with other Team Leaders / Supervisors
- Action oriented – production of desired outcomes within the required timeframes
- Work pro-actively – both independently and with peers
- Assertive and confident
- Ability to handle conflict
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful