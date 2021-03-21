Junior Cyber Security Engineer

Mar 21, 2021

Key performance Areas

  • Relevant and current Product certifications (depending on the product supported)
  • Proven skills and in-depth working knowledge of product that is being supported
  • Troubleshooting and problem solving
  • Networking skills
  • Incident management
  • Leadership skills
  • Communication and business writing skills
  • Reporting skills, being able to articulate technical reports into business language in order to provide situational awareness and specialist advisory
  • Proven understanding and awareness of current developments in the prevailing global Cyber Security environment
Experience and Skills

  • 1-3 years’ experience in endpoint security domain (although I would prefer 2-5 years if possible)
  • Working with multiple endpoint suites
  • McAfee and Cybereason advantageous with certifications in each (primary technology requirement)
  • Symantec Endpoint Protection skills and certifications advantageous
  • Microsoft skill and experience advantageous.
  • Required security certification:
  • N+
  • S+

Behavioral competencies

  • Team player and Team building (creation of a cohesive division)
  • Must be effective in communication – written and verbal and listening skills
  • Openness of mind and curiosity
  • Structured thinking
  • Teachability – (having a positive attitude and a willingness to learn)
  • Individual thinking within the current role
  • Collaboration – willingness and ability to collaborate with other Team Leaders / Supervisors
  • Action oriented – production of desired outcomes within the required timeframes
  • Work pro-actively – both independently and with peers
  • Assertive and confident
  • Ability to handle conflict

