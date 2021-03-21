Junior Cyber Security Engineer

Key performance Areas

Relevant and current Product certifications (depending on the product supported)

Proven skills and in-depth working knowledge of product that is being supported

Troubleshooting and problem solving

Networking skills

Incident management

Leadership skills

Communication and business writing skills

Reporting skills, being able to articulate technical reports into business language in order to provide situational awareness and specialist advisory

Proven understanding and awareness of current developments in the prevailing global Cyber Security environment

Experience and Skills

1-3 years’ experience in endpoint security domain (although I would prefer 2-5 years if possible)

Working with multiple endpoint suites

McAfee and Cybereason advantageous with certifications in each (primary technology requirement)

Symantec Endpoint Protection skills and certifications advantageous

Microsoft skill and experience advantageous.

Required security certification:

N+

S+

Behavioral competencies

Team player and Team building (creation of a cohesive division)

Must be effective in communication – written and verbal and listening skills

Openness of mind and curiosity

Structured thinking

Teachability – (having a positive attitude and a willingness to learn)

Individual thinking within the current role

Collaboration – willingness and ability to collaborate with other Team Leaders / Supervisors

Action oriented – production of desired outcomes within the required timeframes

Work pro-actively – both independently and with peers

Assertive and confident

Ability to handle conflict

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita

