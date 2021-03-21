Junior Data Analyst

Role Purpose:
The Junior Data Analystwill work closely with the Business Insights Analyst to provide analytics and insights to support business decision making.
Requirements:
We are looking for someone who is able to work in a culture that stands for the following principles:
- We find solutions, not excuses.
- We don’t compromise what we stand for.
- We live by principles not rules.
- We value financial planning.
- We value our brand.
- We are qualified to provide financial planning solutions.
- We understand our clients’ needs and will not compromise on our advice solutions.
- Our Advisers commit to our financial planning framework and house views.
- We believe in our people.
- We talk to one another not about one another.
- We do things in an orderly fashion.
Experience and Qualifications:
Qualifications:
- Minimum qualification of Grade 12 (Matric) or NQF 4
- BCom/BSc degree in Informatics/Data Management/Statistics/Mathematics or relevant qualification in Analytics.
Experience:
- Knowledge and willingness to learn (essential) Microsoft applications, i.e. Excel, SQL Server, SSIS, PowerBI and PowerPoint.
Responsibilities and work output:
- Collecting raw data from all our data sources.
- Managing the data import process across all our data sources.
- Generating reports and presentations using existing scripts and models.
- Assisting our team with their data requirements, existing and new.
- Following up on queries related to data.
- Updating secondary data sources where needed.
- Improving existing data models where needed
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful