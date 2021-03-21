Junior Data Analyst

Mar 21, 2021

Role Purpose:

The Junior Data Analystwill work closely with the Business Insights Analyst to provide analytics and insights to support business decision making.

Requirements:

We are looking for someone who is able to work in a culture that stands for the following principles:

  • We find solutions, not excuses.
  • We don’t compromise what we stand for.
  • We live by principles not rules.
  • We value financial planning.
  • We value our brand.
  • We are qualified to provide financial planning solutions.
  • We understand our clients’ needs and will not compromise on our advice solutions.
  • Our Advisers commit to our financial planning framework and house views.
  • We believe in our people.
  • We talk to one another not about one another.
  • We do things in an orderly fashion.

Experience and Qualifications:

Qualifications:

  • Minimum qualification of Grade 12 (Matric) or NQF 4
  • BCom/BSc degree in Informatics/Data Management/Statistics/Mathematics or relevant qualification in Analytics.

Experience:

  • Knowledge and willingness to learn (essential) Microsoft applications, i.e. Excel, SQL Server, SSIS, PowerBI and PowerPoint.

Responsibilities and work output:

  • Collecting raw data from all our data sources.
  • Managing the data import process across all our data sources.
  • Generating reports and presentations using existing scripts and models.
  • Assisting our team with their data requirements, existing and new.
  • Following up on queries related to data.
  • Updating secondary data sources where needed.
  • Improving existing data models where needed

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position