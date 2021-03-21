Junior Data Analyst

Role Purpose:

The Junior Data Analystwill work closely with the Business Insights Analyst to provide analytics and insights to support business decision making.

Requirements:

We are looking for someone who is able to work in a culture that stands for the following principles:

We find solutions, not excuses.

We don’t compromise what we stand for.

We live by principles not rules.

We value financial planning.

We value our brand.

We are qualified to provide financial planning solutions.

We understand our clients’ needs and will not compromise on our advice solutions.

Our Advisers commit to our financial planning framework and house views.

We believe in our people.

We talk to one another not about one another.

We do things in an orderly fashion.

Experience and Qualifications:

Qualifications:

Minimum qualification of Grade 12 (Matric) or NQF 4

BCom/BSc degree in Informatics/Data Management/Statistics/Mathematics or relevant qualification in Analytics.

Experience:

Knowledge and willingness to learn (essential) Microsoft applications, i.e. Excel, SQL Server, SSIS, PowerBI and PowerPoint.

Responsibilities and work output:

Collecting raw data from all our data sources.

Managing the data import process across all our data sources.

Generating reports and presentations using existing scripts and models.

Assisting our team with their data requirements, existing and new.

Following up on queries related to data.

Updating secondary data sources where needed.

Improving existing data models where needed

