Commercial Underwriter at Insurance Broker

Mar 22, 2021

Your role is to ensure the delivery of customer service excellence and to process and build relationships with all stakeholders

Minimum requirements:

  • Matric
  • RE 5
  • Must be registered as a Representative and not work under supervision.
  • 5 + years of Commercial Underwriting experience within a brokerage environment (Non-Negotiable)
  • Must be able to process high volumes of policies
  • Experience working with general and niche products of major insurers
  • Experience in the following fields:
    • Marine
    • Stock Material in Trade
    • Aviation
    • Goods in Transit
    • Body Corporate
    • All Risk cover
    • Sectional Title
    • Electronic Equipment
    • Contract Works
    • Business interruption

 

Desired Skills:

  • Matric
  • RE 5
  • FAIS
  • Commercial Underwriting
  • Broker exp
  • Marine
  • Stock Material in Trade
  • Aviation
  • Goods in Transit
  • Body Corporate
  • All risk cover
  • Sectional Title
  • Electronic Equipment
  • Contract Works
  • Business Interruption.
  • Commercial Insurance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 5 to 10 years Risk Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

