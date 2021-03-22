Commercial Underwriter at Insurance Broker

Your role is to ensure the delivery of customer service excellence and to process and build relationships with all stakeholders

Minimum requirements:

Matric

RE 5

Must be registered as a Representative and not work under supervision.

5 + years of Commercial Underwriting experience within a brokerage environment (Non-Negotiable)

Must be able to process high volumes of policies

Experience working with general and niche products of major insurers

Experience in the following fields: Marine Stock Material in Trade Aviation Goods in Transit Body Corporate All Risk cover Sectional Title Electronic Equipment Contract Works Business interruption



Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Risk Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

