Commercial Underwriter at Insurance Broker

Your role is to ensure the delivery of customer service excellence and to process and build relationships with all stakeholders
Minimum requirements:
- Matric
- RE 5
- Must be registered as a Representative and not work under supervision.
- 5 + years of Commercial Underwriting experience within a brokerage environment (Non-Negotiable)
- Must be able to process high volumes of policies
- Experience working with general and niche products of major insurers
- Experience in the following fields:
- Marine
- Stock Material in Trade
- Aviation
- Goods in Transit
- Body Corporate
- All Risk cover
- Sectional Title
- Electronic Equipment
- Contract Works
- Business interruption
Desired Skills:
- Commercial Insurance
Desired Work Experience:
Desired Qualification Level:
