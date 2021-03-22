Manager Claims Administration at Avbob Mutual Assurance

Duties and Responsibilities:
- Designs and implements effective claims administration processes to manage workload and fraud detection and/or prevention strategies
- Streamlines and manages processes to optimise turnaround times by investigating and implementing new technology to improve efficiency e.g. debtor management
- Implements SLA’s with role players as a measurement tool for client services improvement initiatives and to define, develop and track performance against key criteria and initiate corrective action where necessary
- Manages the departmental budget and report any deviances and facilitate, prepare and submit annual insurance budgets within the area of control
- Manages staff activities efficiently – Performance management, leave, communication etc. and develop and implement talent pipeline and succession planning
- Develops and implements high performance reward and recognition structure
- Actively participates in and contribute to group management and leadership activities act as culture champion and change management agent
Minimum Qualifications
- 3 year post matric qualification in administration/marketing/long term insurance or related
Knowledge and Experience
- 5-8 years related practical exposure and/or experience
- Up to 5 years management experience.
Knowledge and skills
- Insurance Administration
- Conversant with legislative requirements within the insurance industry
- Excellent product knowledge of Policies and Claims processes
- Budgeting & Cost Management
Technical and Behavioural Competencies
- Analytical skills and attention to detail.
- An understanding of trends and the ability to respond to customer needs.
- Creativity and an ability to produce innovative and original ideas.
- Team working skills.
- Ability to manage and allocate budgets.
- Ability to co-ordinate, track and reconcile all business partners invoices and processing these for payment.
- Written and verbal communication skills.
- Experience with and an understanding of market research.
- Time and project management skills, including the ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously.
- Ability to think strategically and develop appropriate campaigns
Desired Skills:
- – Insurance Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
AVBOB, AFRICA’S LARGEST MUTUAL ASSURANCE SOSIETY PROVIDING A ONE-STOP FUNERAL INSURANCE AND BURIAL SOLUTION, HAS A VACANCY FOR:
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Mobile Phone
- Pension Fund