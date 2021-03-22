Manager Claims Administration at Avbob Mutual Assurance

Duties and Responsibilities:

Designs and implements effective claims administration processes to manage workload and fraud detection and/or prevention strategies

Streamlines and manages processes to optimise turnaround times by investigating and implementing new technology to improve efficiency e.g. debtor management

Implements SLA’s with role players as a measurement tool for client services improvement initiatives and to define, develop and track performance against key criteria and initiate corrective action where necessary

Manages the departmental budget and report any deviances and facilitate, prepare and submit annual insurance budgets within the area of control

Manages staff activities efficiently – Performance management, leave, communication etc. and develop and implement talent pipeline and succession planning

Develops and implements high performance reward and recognition structure

Actively participates in and contribute to group management and leadership activities act as culture champion and change management agent

Minimum Qualifications

3 year post matric qualification in administration/marketing/long term insurance or related

Knowledge and Experience

5-8 years related practical exposure and/or experience

Up to 5 years management experience.

Knowledge and skills

Insurance Administration

Conversant with legislative requirements within the insurance industry

Excellent product knowledge of Policies and Claims processes

Budgeting & Cost Management

Technical and Behavioural Competencies

Analytical skills and attention to detail.

An understanding of trends and the ability to respond to customer needs.

Creativity and an ability to produce innovative and original ideas.

Team working skills.

Ability to manage and allocate budgets.

Ability to co-ordinate, track and reconcile all business partners invoices and processing these for payment.

Written and verbal communication skills.

Experience with and an understanding of market research.

Time and project management skills, including the ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously.

Ability to think strategically and develop appropriate campaigns

About The Employer:

AVBOB, AFRICA'S LARGEST MUTUAL ASSURANCE SOSIETY PROVIDING A ONE-STOP FUNERAL INSURANCE AND BURIAL SOLUTION

