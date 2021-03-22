Manager Claims Administration at Avbob Mutual Assurance

Mar 22, 2021

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Designs and implements effective claims administration processes to manage workload and fraud detection and/or prevention strategies
  • Streamlines and manages processes to optimise turnaround times by investigating and implementing new technology to improve efficiency e.g. debtor management
  • Implements SLA’s with role players as a measurement tool for client services improvement initiatives and to define, develop and track performance against key criteria and initiate corrective action where necessary
  • Manages the departmental budget and report any deviances and facilitate, prepare and submit annual insurance budgets within the area of control
  • Manages staff activities efficiently – Performance management, leave, communication etc. and develop and implement talent pipeline and succession planning
  • Develops and implements high performance reward and recognition structure
  • Actively participates in and contribute to group management and leadership activities act as culture champion and change management agent

Minimum Qualifications

  • 3 year post matric qualification in administration/marketing/long term insurance or related

Knowledge and Experience

  • 5-8 years related practical exposure and/or experience
  • Up to 5 years management experience.

Knowledge and skills

  • Insurance Administration
  • Conversant with legislative requirements within the insurance industry
  • Excellent product knowledge of Policies and Claims processes
  • Budgeting & Cost Management

Technical and Behavioural Competencies

  • Analytical skills and attention to detail.
  • An understanding of trends and the ability to respond to customer needs.
  • Creativity and an ability to produce innovative and original ideas.
  • Team working skills.
  • Ability to manage and allocate budgets.
  • Ability to co-ordinate, track and reconcile all business partners invoices and processing these for payment.
  • Written and verbal communication skills.
  • Experience with and an understanding of market research.
  • Time and project management skills, including the ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously.
  • Ability to think strategically and develop appropriate campaigns

Desired Skills:

  • – Insurance Administration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

AVBOB, AFRICA’S LARGEST MUTUAL ASSURANCE SOSIETY PROVIDING A ONE-STOP FUNERAL INSURANCE AND BURIAL SOLUTION, HAS A VACANCY FOR:

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Mobile Phone
  • Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position