Sales Business Management Trainee at C.G

We have maintained our “FAMILY” type culture since 1994, but also evolved into a National Brand & we will be hiring into permanent roles as we commence the new year!

A WORLD OPPORTUNITY:

-Do you want to learn all aspects of how to run a business from the ground up?

-Are you looking for an exciting career opportunity offering training and development?

-Are you looking for the chance to progress rapidly within a corporate company?

THE PROGRAM:

Our Management Trainees participate in a program that includes hands-on experience whilst participating in a concurrent development program. Trainees will receive mentoring from past participants in our trainee program as well as industry specialists in our business. Roles you can expect to take on completion of the program encompass the full range of our business activities such as Finance and Marketing.

THE REQUIREMENTS:

We are looking for:

-Multi-Disciplinary graduates for our sales management trainee program.

-Energy, commitment, drive and passion to match our employee culture.

-Be able to handle challenges.

-Exceptional communication skills, team work and ability to learn on new information

THE APPLICATION PROCESS:

-We assess applicants on attitude and potential, with the intention of creating successful, leadership conscious and client driven teams.

If this sounds like you and you are looking for a challenge and dynamic work place to start your career, apply today

PLEASE NOTE THAT MATRIC & S.A ID IS NON-NEGOTIABLE.

Desired Skills:

Customer Focus

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

