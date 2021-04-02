Agent: Collections at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

Capitec is seeking dynamic, ambitous individuals with a passion for client services within a collections environment. As a Collections agent you will gain the opportunity to engage telephonically with existing Capitec clients;to assist, consult and negotiate repayments on their loan accounts. The main objective being to maximise client retention through rehabilitation of outstanding loan repayments and through excellent client service delivery but also by educating our clients on the importance of credit welfare.

Experience

Experience:

1-2 years’ collections experience

Call centre experience

Ideal:

1-2 years experience on Predictive Dialler, Tallyman Collections system and Avaya Soft

In a role using an African Language

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Knowledge

Minimum:

Call Centre processes and procedures

Customer Care and service protocol

Ideal:

Predictive Dialler, Tallyman Collections system and Avaya Softphone Knowledge

Skills

Communications Skills

Competencies

Working with People

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Adapting and Responding to Change

Deciding and Initiating Action

Following Instructions and Procedures

Additional Information

A valid driver’s licence is preferred

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

