Agent: Collections at Capitec Bank Ltd

To be part of the journey of becoming the best retail bank in the world, follow the steps below:
1.Click hereto see what the job is about and complete a short assessment
2. Once you have completed the above finalize your application by clicking apply below
Purpose Statement
Capitec is seeking dynamic, ambitous individuals with a passion for client services within a collections environment. As a Collections agent you will gain the opportunity to engage telephonically with existing Capitec clients;to assist, consult and negotiate repayments on their loan accounts. The main objective being to maximise client retention through rehabilitation of outstanding loan repayments and through excellent client service delivery but also by educating our clients on the importance of credit welfare.
Experience
Experience:
- 1-2 years’ collections experience
- Call centre experience
Ideal:
- 1-2 years experience on Predictive Dialler, Tallyman Collections system and Avaya Soft
- In a role using an African Language
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Call Centre processes and procedures
- Customer Care and service protocol
Ideal:
- Predictive Dialler, Tallyman Collections system and Avaya Softphone Knowledge
Skills
- Communications Skills
Competencies
- Working with People
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Following Instructions and Procedures
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s licence is preferred
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.