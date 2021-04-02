Coffee Shop Manager

Exciting new Coffee Shop opening in Midrand. If you love people are presentable and passionate about great customer service then this new opportunity is for you! Bring your Restaurant Manager experience and passion and start a new career with us!
- 5 years Restaurant Management experience
- GAAP/Micros or other POS
- Good Computer skills
Responsible for the day to day running of the store:
- Managing staff
- Stock control
- Cash Management
- Order processing
- Customers
Desired Skills:
- Cash Management
- Stock Management
- ordering
- Customer Service
- Staff Training
- Staff Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
