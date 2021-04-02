Coffee Shop Manager

Apr 2, 2021

Exciting new Coffee Shop opening in Midrand. If you love people are presentable and passionate about great customer service then this new opportunity is for you! Bring your Restaurant Manager experience and passion and start a new career with us!

  • 5 years Restaurant Management experience
  • GAAP/Micros or other POS
  • Good Computer skills

Responsible for the day to day running of the store:

  • Managing staff
  • Stock control
  • Cash Management
  • Order processing
  • Customers

Desired Skills:

  • Cash Management
  • Stock Management
  • ordering
  • Customer Service
  • Staff Training
  • Staff Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Exciting new Coffee Shop opening in Midrand

Learn more/Apply for this position