Coffee Shop Manager

Exciting new Coffee Shop opening in Midrand. If you love people are presentable and passionate about great customer service then this new opportunity is for you! Bring your Restaurant Manager experience and passion and start a new career with us!

5 years Restaurant Management experience

GAAP/Micros or other POS

Good Computer skills

Responsible for the day to day running of the store:

Managing staff

Stock control

Cash Management

Order processing

Customers

Desired Skills:

Cash Management

Stock Management

ordering

Customer Service

Staff Training

Staff Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Exciting new Coffee Shop opening in Midrand

Learn more/Apply for this position